Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 161

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s time for the first of this week’s two installments of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Somehow this ended up being a long podcast. I’m not sure how that happened. But it should have many easily skippable segments. For example, you may not care about my thoughts on a slew of CW shows Alan doesn’t watch. Skip that segment! Or you may not have seen last night’s finales for “Homeland” & “Dexter.” Skip that segment! And odds are REALLY good that you don’t care about our journey through the 2012 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot, or why Alan’s love affair with the Knicks has been rekindled! Skip that!

If you don’t skip anything, this podcast is a robust 1:43, but I’m sure you can trim a lot from that.

And stay tuned later this week for our Best of 2012 Podcast.

Here’s today’s breakdown:

“1600 Penn” (00:01:10 – 00:14:20)

Dan’s CW Roundup (00:14:25 – 00:30:35)

“Dexter” (00:30:55 – 00:45:10)

“Homeland” (00:45:10 – 01:17:00)

Sports Talk – Baseball Hall of Fame (01:17:30 – 01:36:15)

Sports Talk – Alan Loves the Knicks (01:36:20 – 01:43:10)

