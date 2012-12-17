Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 161

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s time for the first of this week’s two installments of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Somehow this ended up being a long podcast. I’m not sure how that happened. But it should have many easily skippable segments. For example, you may not care about my thoughts on a slew of CW shows Alan doesn’t watch. Skip that segment! Or you may not have seen last night’s finales for “Homeland” & “Dexter.” Skip that segment! And odds are REALLY good that you don’t care about our journey through the 2012 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot, or why Alan’s love affair with the Knicks has been rekindled! Skip that!
If you don’t skip anything, this podcast is a robust 1:43, but I’m sure you can trim a lot from that.
And stay tuned later this week for our Best of 2012 Podcast.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“1600 Penn” (00:01:10 – 00:14:20)
Dan’s CW Roundup (00:14:25 – 00:30:35)
“Dexter” (00:30:55 – 00:45:10)
“Homeland” (00:45:10 – 01:17:00)
Sports Talk – Baseball Hall of Fame (01:17:30 – 01:36:15)
Sports Talk – Alan Loves the Knicks (01:36:20 – 01:43:10)
Gossip Girl is like the worst show I have ever watched tbh. I pray that the Chair relationship was them pandering to the rabid fans than actually believing that relationship is love at all, b/c if so they are seriously warped.
This is the new definition for love:-Find the wrong person fall in love, make him/her change or become evil done together.
The moral the writers are giving is women will forgive anything if they love you, anything no seriously anything.
I still never fully understood just why and how Fienberg watched the entirety of Gossip Girl. :D
Why, Dan, WHY
Belinda – For a long time, it was as simple as “It’s a show that people talk about,” which is the same rationale for why I made it through three seasons of “Glee” before quitting. Then people stopped talking about it and I lost that excuse. So after that? Dunno…
-Daniel
I do it because the girls are nice to look at it’s OK everybody does it right ? Girls with Arrow/VD guys do it with Hart of Dixie and Gossip Girl.CW knows this!?
i’m actually going to miss gossip girl. Where else am I going to learn all the ways to NOT raise a child?
Oh well there’s always Honey Boo Boo for that.
This was an informative and good conversation about sports, much enjoyed.
Dan: your proposal for Brody’s future storyline reminds me of the three minutes BSG Season 1 would allot to Helo on Caprica wandering around in every episode.
There is no love triangle on Hart of Dixie because Zoe and George are never going to happen since women apparently think George is boring and less attractive.
The connection in homeland between the two might have been physically turn down the volume?
“Curt Schilling is a warrior the same way Jack Morris is a warrior”
Somewhere, Mike Schur’s head just exploded.
thank you for talking about Hart of Dixie!
Alan, as a fellow Knicks fan I am happy to welcome you back to the fold. I’m watching the Knicks as well after all the horrible years I’ve just decided to enjoy the good and expect the bad. Let’s see how long this ride lasts.