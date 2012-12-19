Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 162 – Best of 2012

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!
With the end of the year rapidly approaching, it’s time for The Firewall & Iceberg’s Best of 2012 Podcast.
You may already know our respective Top 10s either from HitFix’s TV Critics’ Poll or from Sepinwall’s Top 10 and Top 20 lists, but you haven’t heard us chatter about them.
And yes, we’re planning on doing a Worst of 2012 Podcast. It’ll probably record this week and then post on Monday as a pre-Christmas treat for those who like that sort of thing!
Please note that I’m not doing a time breakdown for this podcast because it’s more than 20 back-and-forth segments on various shows and I’m not eager to go insane. However, we were both fairly conscious of not spoiling plotpoints, particularly when discussing our favorite dramas (we spoil some comedy stuff, but that’s probably OK…). I can’t guarantee that you can listen to this podcast and remain 100% pure on spoilers on shows like “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men” and “Homeland,” but I think we’re close to 98 percent pure. Maybe 99 percent?
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Would someone be able to publish the list in text form?
Allen – Both lists are part of the HitFix Critics Poll in text format.
-Daniel
For the record, Dinklage was in every episode.
WaltEagle – I didn’t mean literally. I meant in practical terms…
-Daniel
I guess I’m the person who regularly watches Breaking Bad but wouldn’t put it in my Top 10. I liked the first season quite a bit, but, for me, every season after has been a little less enjoyable than the one before it. At this point, I am still watching because there is an end in sight, so why not, but I don’t feel terribly invested in the outcome. I wish it wasn’t true! I’m terribly envious of how much everyone else is enjoying it, but I think Mad Men was certainly the right choice for #1 show. I agree with you both wholeheartedly on that one.
I honestly think people mis-remember the finale of Season 1 of Game of Thrones. Between the “King of the North” scene and the final two scenes (Jon Snow goes North and Dany gives birth to dragons) there was A LOT of filler. Probably even more than the Season 2 finale. The Season 2 finale was certainly missing the iconic images/moments that bookmarked the Season 1 finale, but it wasn’t a bad episode by any stretch. Except Dany dragon’s setting the magician on fire (I forget what you used to call the guy). That was hokey.
Oh, and Dinklage wasn’t in one episode. I think it was the sixth or seventh.
Jesse – The Season 2 finale was disjointed and mediocre. And I remember the Season 1 finale very well.
And Stephen Drew is a horrible signing. [Unrelated outside conversation.]
-Daniel
Daniel, I wasn’t implying that you didn’t remember the Season 1 finale well enough. Heck, you had the show on your top 10 list. I was referring to people who left the show off their lists because somehow it didn’t end as well. I thought both finales did their jobs fine, even if Season 2 was occasionally disjointed.
And Mike Aviles isn’t walking through that door.
Stephen Drew is nothing close to a ‘horrible signing’. It is a lot of money, but the upside is high for an up-the-middle player…
John – No. There’s NO upside. When you pay $9.5 million dollars, he has to BE the upside. You’re PAYING for that upside. If he doesn’t exceed his career averages in everything, he’s not worth $9.5 million dollars. He’s just not. The only upside is that he earns the contract. If you sign him for half that contract? Yes. Upside galore. No question. But paying $9.5 million dollars for a SS who neither fielded or hit last season? You’re paying assuming he’ll be better, not paying for what the market would support. For Drew, this contract is for fewer years and that’s the risk he’s taking. But the fact that he’s going to be paid $9.5 million on the back of his productivity? That’s a joke. He’s a 30-year-old short-stop who has never driven in more than 70 runs, who has consistently negative fielding statistics and who hasn’t been healthy since 2010. It’s a bad, bad contract.
-Daniel
In 20102 i have tried several security software in that i firmly say comodo firewall is the best one.
Lol, Mario Lopez is the one who knocks! Hilarious.