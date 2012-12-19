Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 162 – Best of 2012

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!

With the end of the year rapidly approaching, it’s time for The Firewall & Iceberg’s Best of 2012 Podcast.

HitFix’s TV Critics’ Poll or from Sepinwall’s You may already know our respective Top 10s either fromor from Sepinwall’s Top 10 and Top 20 lists, but you haven’t heard us chatter about them.

And yes, we’re planning on doing a Worst of 2012 Podcast. It’ll probably record this week and then post on Monday as a pre-Christmas treat for those who like that sort of thing!

Please note that I’m not doing a time breakdown for this podcast because it’s more than 20 back-and-forth segments on various shows and I’m not eager to go insane. However, we were both fairly conscious of not spoiling plotpoints, particularly when discussing our favorite dramas (we spoil some comedy stuff, but that’s probably OK…). I can’t guarantee that you can listen to this podcast and remain 100% pure on spoilers on shows like “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men” and “Homeland,” but I think we’re close to 98 percent pure. Maybe 99 percent?

