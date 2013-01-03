Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 164

01.03.13 6 years ago 17 Comments

Happy New Year, Boys & Girls!
It’s our first 2013 installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Sepinwall is flying out to LA for the Television Critics Association press tour and we’ll probably record multiple in-person podcasts in the next couple weeks. However, we decided that we didn’t know when our first podcast window would be and there are too many shows premiering between Sunday and Tuesday and we didn’t want to risk missing them. 
So this podcast is all reviews. Six of ’em! We talk about the new seasons of “Downton Abbey,” “Justified,” “Cougar Town” and “The Joe Schmo Show.” We also check in on the midseason return of ABC Family’s “Bunheads” and on the series premiere of NBC’s “Deception.” That’s a fair amount to cover. 
Here’s the breakdown:
“Downton Abbey” (00:02:08 – 00:18:45)
“Bunheads” (00:18:47 – 00:26:27)
“Deception” (00:26:28 – 00:33:20)
“Justified” (00:33:28 – 00:44:53)
“The Joe Schmo Show” (00:44:54 – 00:55:20)
“Cougar Town” (00:55:22 – 00:1:04:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

