Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 164

Happy New Year, Boys & Girls!
It’s our first 2013 installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Sepinwall is flying out to LA for the Television Critics Association press tour and we’ll probably record multiple in-person podcasts in the next couple weeks. However, we decided that we didn’t know when our first podcast window would be and there are too many shows premiering between Sunday and Tuesday and we didn’t want to risk missing them.
So this podcast is all reviews. Six of ’em! We talk about the new seasons of “Downton Abbey,” “Justified,” “Cougar Town” and “The Joe Schmo Show.” We also check in on the midseason return of ABC Family’s “Bunheads” and on the series premiere of NBC’s “Deception.” That’s a fair amount to cover.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Downton Abbey” (00:02:08 – 00:18:45)
“Bunheads” (00:18:47 – 00:26:27)
“Deception” (00:26:28 – 00:33:20)
“Justified” (00:33:28 – 00:44:53)
“The Joe Schmo Show” (00:44:54 – 00:55:20)
“Cougar Town” (00:55:22 – 00:1:04:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
You guys are mean, Edith isn’t ugly at all, she’s just not as goergeous as her sisters.
Olivia – Alan would, I’m sure, want to make clear that only *I* am mean. He loves Lady Edith and respects her immensely.
-Daniel
Well then he payed you a compliment, although I don’t find that you and lady Edith share many personality traits. :)
Olivia – I think Lady Edith and I share a fear that we’re going to die along as spinsters… We’ve definitely got that in common.
-Daniel
Someone needs to make a “Leave Edith alone” video and put it on YouTube.
Good Lord, can we already give “Deception” the title of Worst Show of 2013?
I hated everything about it: that Joanna girl is such a terrible cop! She was chasing a woman and says something like: “Where are you going? You’re not wearing pants!” Did she think the woman would realize that, get suddenly ashamed and turn herself? And after she is captured, why is that poor woman punched in the face? That journalist guy (the only interesting character of the show, in my opinion) discovers that Joanna is a cop within a couple of hours!!! And her scene with the stapler was so bad that became hilarious.
Victor Garber is only 14 years older than Tate Donovan (or so says IMDB)! They look like brothers, not father and son! The entire Bowers clan is a mess. There’s not a single likeable character here. And poor Tate Donovan! His character really looks like he is keeping a prostitute on a cage under his bed.
SaulOccl – It annoys me a good deal less than several shows that are premiering later in the year, including at least one that’s going to get more than its fair share of rave reviews…
-Daniel
What show are you referring to? Is it “The Following”?
Well, anyway, I certainly don’t want to watch a show worse than Deception, so I won’t watch any new show until I listen your commentaries.
is that a fair metrics, the fact that other shows are worse?!? i’m getting really annoyed with the People in Charge turning out such cruddy TV.
there is better TV out there but the contrast between this silly badly constructed stuff and the good stuff is pretty ridiculous.
You guys occasionally dabble in non-TV related topics on this podcast. Any chance you’ll give us your belated opinions on The Hobbit?
Bill – Neither of us has seen it!
-Daniel
I’d be more interested in a little Les Miserables discussion, myself.
when the talent drain has truly gone the way of TV — and i personally am not giving money to any of these event movies — i’m okay with the focus on TV only.
it would be abject torture to watch Les Miz, for me. gads that looks awful.
Super happy we get to see Wynn Duffy again.
and yeah, don’t think I’m going to complain about Raylan still being in shape despite him going to seed.. I truly have no problem with that whatsoever.
I just remembered that Kristin Wigg was on the first season of The Joe Schmo Show, I recall one of the challenges when Matt destroyed Wigg and sent her to the hospital. Who knew that she would be such a huge star now.
And Cricket from Always Sunny was also on!
Too bad there weren’t any Decepticons in Deception, might’ve made it more interesting ;)
Thanks for recommending the Joe Schmo show – Lorenzo Lamas is one of the funniest things I’ve seen on TV recently. (Those are 13 words I’d never thought I’d type).