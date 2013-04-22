Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 178

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
It’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
With only one new show premiering this week — Sundance’s exceptional “Rectify” — this was going to be a short podcast. But then we watched four of the Amazon.com comedy pilots and suddenly it became a long podcast, albeit not as long as last week’s.
Funny how that happens.
Today’s breakdown:
“Rectify” (00:00:50 – 00:14:55)
Amazon pilots including “Zombieland,” “Onion News Empire,” “Browsers” and “Alpha House” (00:15:00 – 00:43:15)
Listener Mail: Changing episodic structure (00:43:35 – 00:51:05)
Listener Mail: Successful summer dumps (00:51:45 – 00:57:00)
“Suburgatory” finale (00:57:00 – 01:12:35)
“Mad Men” (01:12:40 – 01:36:10)
Guys I love pod.
I actually thought “Betas” was exceptional– very funny throughout. It’s tied for highest rating (4.5 stars), and has most reviews of the highest rated shows.
I’m not sure if exceptional is the right word, but I agree in spirit in that “Betas” was the best-written of the original comedies with obvious thought put into it as a show that would exist beyond the pilot.
I enjoyed “Betas” as well except for the lead character. I know he was supposed to be sort of a douche, but I just didn’t like him. The other three main characters, however, were all great, and the premise drew me in.
Would also like to give some praise for “Those Who Can’t.” The show felt extremely derivative of “Workaholics,” but I enjoy shows that make me laugh – no matter how ridiculous they are. Thought that show completely knew what it was right out of the gate. Wouldn’t surprise me if some folks absolutely hated it, but it is completely formed and had enough good laughs to keep me watching.
Betas was okay. I like Nick from The LA Complex, and would probably keep watching, but it was fairly forgettable.
It’s interesting looking at the Amazon reviews that Zombieland has so much more reviews than the other shows. It’s currently at about 2,600 compared to about 500 for Onion News Empire and 800 for Alpha House.
Not a surprise, Paul. It’s the one brand name of the bunch, even if Browsers and Alpha House both have more famous stars.
Is Sundance Channel in the same family of networks as AMC (owned by the same company)?
Is Sundance aesthetic at least with Rectify like AMC’s slow ponderous aesthetic like in Mad Men and Breaking Bad?
Yes and yes. It sounds as if you won’t like it.
I have been and continue to be deeply annoyed by Alan’s dismissal of Betty as a character post-season three. Her journey has always fascinated me and I consider it to be as rich and layered as any of the other characters. I think a lot of it is how much Alan enjoys the office and that group of characters interacting, but that doesn’t mean Betty’s journey doesn’t have value to the show overall. She has done some horrendous things as a parent, some because of how she was raised and some because she was acting petty, yet she’s some unforgivable monster because she aims it at Sally, a character we all enjoy?
Where is that anger when we look at the long, long, long list of terrible things Don has done? The reaction to Betty by certain fans and critics has always bothered me. And I just roll my eyes every time Alan complains that we have to spend time with her, even though what she does affects Sally and affects Don.
It’s not about likable vs. unlikable. Don’s pretty despicable most of the time. It’s about interesting vs. uninteresting, and I find Betty a less compelling character presented in one of the show’s weaker performances.
I suppose I understand that, at least from your perspective, but I am still bothered by the comments section and the ways certain fans have reacted to her.
I always loved that she was a little too old to be there when the social change really began to take place in the country but was young enough to still hunger for those freedoms that people began demanding. I think she’s simply a product of her time and social circumstance.
And her journey through the seasons has fascinated me. I responded to her fight for strength and independence in the first several seasons. She had to take control of her life and stop letting Don overpower every move she tried to make while he was doing whatever he wanted. She fought for equality in their household until she discovered who Don really was, and reacted as strongly as many women probably would have. He had cheated on her countless times, she knew it, and now he’s been hiding a secret identity from her their entire marriage?
Lately I’ve been interested in her role as a divorced woman who remarried and still has to interact regularly with Don. I don’t think it’s a role that has been played out on television before. It’s certainly a much more interesting choice than having her Carmela Soprano her way back into Don’s arms and forgiving him.
Although, I’ll grant you that from time to time January Jones can be hard to watch as an actress and I’m not sure knows how to bring anything to a scene that’s not on the page.
I agree, it bothers me too. I enjoy Betty better than Don actually. I don’t find Don interesting at all. He’s pretty pathetic, he posesses no strength of character.
You guys really made me want to watch Rectify.
Unfortunately, it does not appear to be airing in Canada, even on the Canadian version of the Sundance Channel. Sad face.
Re: Dumped shows. It seemed to me that when it first premiered, Grey’s Anatomy was being thrown against a wall to see if it stuck and surprisingly it became huge.
That’s a very good example. It was only scheduled to air on Sundays for four weeks before being bumped by Boston Legal. Within a couple of weeks, it was clear Boston Legal would never again air after Desperate Housewives.
I’m thrilled you guys are so happy with Rectify. It’s very heartening that a lot of critics get the show.
I know you are trying to contextualize Aden Young’s performance but I don’t see him as being at all like Damian Lewis. I see him as doing a really unique job at building a character. Like nothing I have personally experienced before. It’s hard to describe but I think the Damian Lewis reference is way off the mark. Can’t it just be him doing something new, as himself?
W Earl Brown in 5th episode — what the heck guys?!? Spoiler alert much?!? A little upset you guys spilled this stuff. None of Ilya have seen past the third episode. Expect better from you all.
Rectify is a real revelation to me. Yes if you don’t like slow indie interesting stuff it won’t appeal to you. But it has been so long since I’ve been to the movies — and so long since anything indie has gotten my butt in the movie theater seat — that the pleasure of seeing something unique and infused with subtleties — and humor — experience, just a real g-d joy.
I saw that John Goodman show on Amazon — it was pretty mediocre. It made me miss The Contender (the movie) and Commander in Chief (TV show) even. Sad they are funded and this strange mix of shows were what they have to show for it. Doesn’t even successfuly hit the long tail model. Failed pilot model is pretty on target. Ha!
And really we have Veep now. Why would we watch this?
Erika – We mentioned an actor who is in an episode. That’s not a spoiler. Sorry. His presence is not a surprise and we revealed NOTHING about the capacity in which he appears. We talk about actors who appear on shows. That’s what we do.
-Daniel
I already argued with you about this on twitter — and I could hear your “Sigh” from over here pretty loud and clear.
As I said above so glad Rectify is getting some love from people whose opinion I respect. I think in it’s own way the show is walking such a fine line of itself I guess I would be okay with a six episode experience. But if they can maintain what they’ve started — and I’ve only seen 3 episodes — I’ll be very happy for all involved.
Not sure if its all the lolling around on the grass and staring out windows and stuff but I could watch hours of these actors.
I try to sigh in as many media as possible!
-Daniel
As vital as Joan is to the office she absolutely should not be a partner for any reason other then the fact she made a deal to have sex with an important client. She does not bring in any business. Firms of any nature rarely give out partnerships to non revenue generating employees regardless of how important they are to the back office. SCDP already has too many partners who don’t create growth for the firm. Harry has a legitimate gripe
Gotta watch Those Who Can’t. Definitely the best out of them all.