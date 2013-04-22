Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 178

#Rectify #Mad Men
04.22.13 5 years ago 24 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
It’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
With only one new show premiering this week — Sundance’s exceptional “Rectify” — this was going to be a short podcast. But then we watched four of the Amazon.com comedy pilots and suddenly it became a long podcast, albeit not as long as last week’s. 
Funny how that happens.
Today’s breakdown:
“Rectify” (00:00:50 – 00:14:55)
Amazon pilots including “Zombieland,” “Onion News Empire,” “Browsers” and “Alpha House” (00:15:00 – 00:43:15)
Listener Mail: Changing episodic structure (00:43:35 – 00:51:05)
Listener Mail: Successful summer dumps (00:51:45 – 00:57:00)
“Suburgatory” finale (00:57:00 – 01:12:35)
“Mad Men” (01:12:40 – 01:36:10)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

TOPICS#Rectify#Mad Men
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLALPHA HOUSEdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergMad MenPODCASTRECTIFYSUBURGATORYZombieland

