Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 178

With only one new show premiering this week — Sundance’s exceptional “Rectify” — this was going to be a short podcast. But then we watched four of the Amazon.com comedy pilots and suddenly it became a long podcast, albeit not as long as last week’s.

“Rectify” (00:00:50 – 00:14:55)

Amazon pilots including “Zombieland,” “Onion News Empire,” “Browsers” and “Alpha House” (00:15:00 – 00:43:15)

Listener Mail: Changing episodic structure (00:43:35 – 00:51:05)

Listener Mail: Successful summer dumps (00:51:45 – 00:57:00)

“Suburgatory” finale (00:57:00 – 01:12:35)

“Mad Men” (01:12:40 – 01:36:10)

