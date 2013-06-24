Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 188

06.24.13 5 years ago 20 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
It’s a busy week, so expect two installments of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week.
In this regular Monday installment, we talk about finales for “Mad Men” and “Hannibal,” review CBS’ “Under the Dome” and we pay tribute to James Gandolfini and Gary David Goldberg.
Later in the week, we’ll cover “Dexter” and “Ray Donovan” and we’ll do this week’s rewatch, which was “Mary Tyler Moore” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”
Here’s today’s breakdown:
James Gandolfini & Gary David Goldberg (00:2:10 – 00:20:30)
“Under the Dome” (00:20:40 – 00:27:05)
“Hannibal” (00:27:10 – 00:47:50)
“Mad Men” (00:47:50 – 01:39:25)

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

