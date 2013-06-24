Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 188

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
It’s a busy week, so expect two installments of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week.
In this regular Monday installment, we talk about finales for “Mad Men” and “Hannibal,” review CBS’ “Under the Dome” and we pay tribute to James Gandolfini and Gary David Goldberg.
Later in the week, we’ll cover “Dexter” and “Ray Donovan” and we’ll do this week’s rewatch, which was “Mary Tyler Moore” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”
Here’s today’s breakdown:
James Gandolfini & Gary David Goldberg (00:2:10 – 00:20:30)
“Under the Dome” (00:20:40 – 00:27:05)
“Hannibal” (00:27:10 – 00:47:50)
“Mad Men” (00:47:50 – 01:39:25)
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Is Copper season 2 going to be revisted later in the season or is the show nowhere near hitting pay dirt.
George – Neither of us stuck with the show in the first season. Alan may watch some of this season, but I don’t expect I’m going to have the time.
-Daniel
LOVE the Hannibal discussion.
Seconded. I never would’ve bothered with the show if it hadn’t been for Sepinwall’s review. Now I love it. It’s not like anything else on TV and, given where the finale left off, I’m really stoked to see what they do with the second season.
The discussion of Hannibal’s highly artistic food stylings made me think that if the show had time for lighter moments I’d really enjoy seeing regular segments of Hannibal shopping at his favorite upscale gourmet food store, and his amiable interactions with the staff where he is a favorite customer.
I really really hope Bryan Fuller reads your comment and takes note! That would be awesome.
Loved the opening music, it brought a melancholic smile to my face. I grew up with Family Ties.
Rejoice – no more podcasts for almost a year filled by an hour of mad men.
@JOHN2, I’m going to very much miss Alan and Dan’s discussion of mad men! Next spring can’t get here soon enough.
@EVDOXIA, its a good show, a very good show, but every scence does not need dissection. Maybe i watch it too much for plot, therefore “i dont get it” when it comes to the subtleties, but the coverage on this podcast IMO is really excessive compared to A LOT of other great shows that don’t nearly get the same burn here.
@JOHN2 I respectfully disagree. :-) I can see why you might want more coverage of other shows, but I can’t get enough of mad men analysis.
Gary David Goldberg’s death made me really sad. i am a bunch older than you guys, but he was a part of so many shows i grew up watching and loved. from the Bob Newhart Show and Lou Grant onwards he was part of was something so fundamental to most of the memorable TV of my childhood. Goldberg was also part of a lot of really great writers / producers / directors that germinated from these early shows (Mark Tinker, Jay Tarses, the ridiculously talented Glen and Les Charles, etc.).
also v sad about James Gandolfini, too. a talented actor who made an anti-hero, like you said, lovable. i don’t think he got a lot of other opportunities to show how good he really was beyond The Sopranos which is a shame (though i’ll now be looking into projects you guys mentioned).
agree, really appreciated the PTSD interview series with returning vets he did on HBO (Alive Day Memories: Home from Iraq) – a really incredible, selfless project. his work with the soldiers was so early in the days of the discussion about PTSD and issues surrounding vets returning home. highly recommend.
re: Under the Dome, i think maybe the Spielberg implementation is the problem. the tech credits — and a lot of the casting — maybe overwhelmed the square story. you guys really described it well. it sort of stuck its landing but sustainability and “it needs to be better” reeks of LOST-itis.
was going to gripe about the length of the podcasts, which have been running so long lately. not sure if the length makes them better, but i’m probably in the minority. but then i realized this is about the end of Mad Men, so the ridiculous 50+ minutes seems justified.
TV this summer is so uninspiring. i feel like a broken record for saying this but truly it’s a draught out there. thank god there’s some fun stuff from ABC Family to enjoy (Switched at Birth, The Fosters). hopefully the stuff you guys have previewed for the fall will beef up the returning shows. am a bit disillusioned here.
drought, not draught. and there was an extra was in there.
blargh your commenting system needs an edit after 10 minutes function!!!
So does the reporter who can’t see the story under her own nose (Julia in Under the Dome) qualify as vocational irony?
@Dan – I don’t think you’re connecting all the dots we were given about Don/Dick’s past. The previous ‘nightmarish’ flashback of the prostitute who ‘sexually abused’ him was recast into a different light (at least in terms of the way that Dick perceives it) by his Hershey speech. That prostitute was the only person who made Dick feel wanted as a kid, and was the person who would buy him the Hershey bars – that were the only sweet thing in his life.
We don’t know that the prostitute who molested him was the same one from the Hersey’s scene.
Was Henry elected? I can’t remember if that was made obvious when Betty called Don to get Sally…
Notable: Both the Simpsons episode and the novel are pre-dated by Fantastic Four issues 293-5, in which Central City is engulfed by a large black dome, inside which time runs at a hyper-accelerated rate.
Are you and Alan ever going to review ‘The Fall’? It got ignored because of the simultaneous release of ‘Arrested Development’, but it’s very good – and better than ‘House of Cards’, ‘The Killing’, or several other things you’ve talked about.
Could you talk about Rectify with spoilers like you do with other shows?