Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 195

Happy Late Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We were originally gonna do a podcast, plus a little little video thing, but there were hiccups.
Instead, it’s a full podcast without our faces. In this installment, we talk for a long while about the second half of TCA press tour, review “Broadchurch” and “Low Winter Sun” and we enthusiastically endorse the new season of “Breaking Bad,” even if we can’t say much.
And then, even though we said this week’s Summer Pilot Rewatch was going to be “The Wonder Years,” we decided instead to talk about the pilot for “The O.C.,” which celebrated its 10th anniversary today.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
TCA Press Tour (00:02:20 – 00:38:50)
“Broadchurch” (00:39:30 – 00:51:15)
“Breaking Bad” (00:51:15 – 00:54:50)
“Low Winter Sun” (00:54:50 – 01:06:00)
The 10th Anniversary of “The O.C.” (01:06:00 – 01:24:30)
I JUST watched The Wonder Years! You’re killin’ me! …but not really.
Dan, you totally called her Splash. You say “Splash is a Mermaid” clear as day.
Dr. Dunkenstein – If I were transcribing what I said (knowing how I meant it), that sentence would be: “Wonder Woman” is not a mermaid, “Spash” is a mermaid. But… Yes. Those words did come out of my mouth.
-Daniel
I hope you guys fit the “Breaking Bad” pilot into the rewatch in the coming weeks.
having rewatched the pilot I second this. And I’d also be interested to hear you guys talk about the “Lost” pilot, having just started watching the show myself.
I don’t think they should do any pilots of shows that are still on the air, I think some time has to pass for perspective to set in. Too many great pilots are going to be left out anyway, there’s no need for them to talk about the BB pilot when BB is so IN right now in our cuture (and this podcast in the coming weeks). It would overkill, but also completely unnecessary and contrary to how they’ve chosen which pilots to highlight.
It’s also interesting to see where a show still in progress has changed from where it began, and “Breaking Bad” feels like a completely different show now than it was in the beginning. It’s quite jarring actually.
Man, I’m so friggin excited for Breaking Bad. I’ll make sure I will enjoy the upcoming 8 weeks as much as possible, because after that, the feeling for new BrBa episodes will forever be gone. :(
This is actually in reference to last week’s show but I’m behind in listening: when you guys mentioned the TV pileup on 9/29 including the Breaking Bad finale and a bunch of other things, I thought to check the Sunday Night Football schedule…and it’s Pats/Falcons, which for Boston fan Dan (and me) will be yet another one to add to the pile. At least it’s not Pats/Denver or something equally momentous.
No one can get three spoken syllables out of the word ‘not’ better than Dan Feinberg.
