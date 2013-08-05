Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 195

#Breaking Bad
08.05.13 5 years ago 11 Comments

Happy Late Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We were originally gonna do a podcast, plus a little little video thing, but there were hiccups. 
Instead, it’s a full podcast without our faces. In this installment, we talk for a long while about the second half of TCA press tour, review “Broadchurch” and “Low Winter Sun” and we enthusiastically endorse the new season of “Breaking Bad,” even if we can’t say much.
And then, even though we said this week’s Summer Pilot Rewatch was going to be “The Wonder Years,” we decided instead to talk about the pilot for “The O.C.,” which celebrated its 10th anniversary today. 
Here’s today’s breakdown:
TCA Press Tour (00:02:20 – 00:38:50)
“Broadchurch” (00:39:30 – 00:51:15)
“Breaking Bad” (00:51:15 – 00:54:50)
“Low Winter Sun” (00:54:50 – 01:06:00)
The 10th Anniversary of “The O.C.” (01:06:00 – 01:24:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

