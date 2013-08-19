Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 197

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! Live from a spectacularly echo-y corridor of the new HitFix offices in Beverly Hills (and the normally echo-y conference room of Alan’s office), it’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast!
With nothing to review this week, we answered mail for a half-hour. Thanks for the mail! We also had a ton to say about this week’s “Breaking Bad” episode and then we dedicated a half-hour to our Summer Pilot Rewatch J.J. Abrams double-bill of “Felicity” and “Alias.” So it’s a long podcast, even if we had nothing to talk about.
Our next Pilot Rewatch? “Miami Vice.” [The link is to S.1 and you should watch the two-part opener.]
Here’s today’s breakdown:
Listener Mail: Hamm/Cranston Swap (00:01:45 – 00:07:50)
Listener Mail: Gilligan/Weiner Follow-ups (00:08:00 – 00:15:05)
Listener Mail: OnDemand (00:15:10 – 00:20:40)
Listener Mail: ABC Segmenting (00:20:45 – 00:27:45)
Listener Mail: Podcast Show Selection (00:27:55 – 00:34:00)
“Breaking Bad” (00:34:00 – 01:07:15)
Summer Pilot ReWatch: “Felicity”/”Alias” (01:07:30 – 01:38:20)
How soon do you think BB will jump to the Mr. Lambert flash forward for good? Just the finale? Maybe the last 2 episodes?
My guess is it’s just the finale. Similar to how Damages structured its seasons.
Please do the Gilmore Girls pilot, please! I know you’re two dudes and it’s a female show, but it still would be a huge miss if you guys didn’t include it on the rewatch!
We are two dudes who just did the Alias and Felicity pilots today, and did MSCL a few weeks ago. Our horizons are broad.
Just in time for my commute home. Thanks Dan and Alan!
A very, very small handful of actors would be capable of pulling off both the pathetic and scary sides of Walter White without severely tweaking the character. Jay Karnes, Terry O’Quinn, perhaps Richard Schiff, and maybe even Kyle Chandler come to mind, but barely anyone else. Anyone else?
I can’t for the life of me remember where I heard this, or if I hallucinated it, but I recall someone saying once that Steve Zahn had been considered for the role, when Walter White was envisioned as a younger character (one who would’ve been closer to Skyler’s age, I guess). I think he’s one of the few who could’ve done the mix of pathetic and dramatic in a way that totally would’ve worked for Walt as introduced in the pilot, though I’m not sure Heisenberg would’ve become nearly as scary.
I joked on the BB blog yesterday that I’d like to see a Friday Night Lights reboot with Coach Taylor has a meth cook or drug dealer. But seriously, I could never imagine Kyle Chandler in as dark a role as Walt. I’ve never seen him play anything but a boy scout. But if he could pull it off, more power to him as an actor.
Kyle Chandler can do seething anger as well as anyone, and he’s more everyman than Jon Hamm, but I could never ever see him in a role anything like Walter White. He was cast as something of a bureaucratic jerk in Zero Dark Thirty and it just didn’t work. He was great in those scenes, but the shoe doesn’t fit.
I kinda feel like Terry O’Quinn already played Walter White on Lost.
Terry O’Quinn pretty much did play Walter White when he was on Lost, but without the hat. I want to see Terry O’Quinn in the hat.
Matthew Broderick and John Cusack both turned down the role of Walt. Think TV execs wanted them but Gilligan wanted Cranston. I can`t find the link but there are some articles online written on what Breaking Bad would look like with a bald Cusack with an image of him in the desert with Jesse which are quite funny.
I don’t think most could really have predicted Cranston from Malcolm in the Middle as the Walter White we’ve seen, but he did it. Given that, I’ve no doubt he could pull off Don Draper. I couldn’t see Hamm doing the reverse. As far as I’m concerned, the only thing he’s been able to do well is comedy. He’s a wet bag on Mad Men. Maybe that’s not his fault, though. It’s just a boring character, but Hamm doesn’t do anything to improve it.
Richard Schiff as Walter White is a really interesting idea. I would’ve liked to see that.
Since you guys were talking about poetic justice of the ricin, wouldn’t that mean that it’s for Jesse? Who else would there be poetic justice for Walt using ricin on them?
I would like to hear you talk about the Arrested Development pilot before the rewatch is over.
I really can’t wait to see how the Jesse/Hank scene goes. I just don’t know how Hank is going to be able to get thought to Jesse with how little he knows about Jesse and about his relationship with Walt. As far as Hank knows they have some sort of professional relationship and that’s it. So curious to see how this goes.
I also want more Jesse and I don’t think they would have an episode where he says nothing if they weren’t going to give him way more to do later.
Well said, Fienberg, on the whole sexism issue.
Orange is the New Black is an interesting comparison, but it’s also a comedy. Most of these shows where this issue exists are dramas. I can think of a couple comedies where the wife is essentially the lead (Roseanne, The Middle) but I can’t think of any dramas other than The Good Wife (and her husband is instantly a cad).
I guess my point is, if this supporting role is inherently problematic from an audience sympathy POV, shouldn’t we be able to identify female-centric dramas were the husband is despised? And that makes me realize TV hasn’t been doing many dramas with married couples where the female is the lead.
Does that get back to Dan’s point?
There have been plenty of dramas with female leads, but they generally carry the stigma of “soap opera” TV (“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” leap to mind, but there’ve been numerous others). Female-centric shows and shows that target a female audience are almost always perceived as being “lesser” dramas. They have to fulfill the old cliche of “a woman has to work twice as hard to be thought half as good” to even get in the quality drama conversation. Granted, I think network executives (which are predominantly men) have a certain perception of what “TV for women” is and shape female-centric shows around that, and it’s harder for women showrunners with a unique voice to get their stuff on the air, so it becomes a cyclical problem.
Forgot to add, which was stupid of me, “Felicity” and “Alias” were two clear dramas with two very strong female leads (even though I also kinda hated the character of Felicity at times).
@Dan, Alan — About ABC’s original airing of the Alias pilot: The pilot ran 66 minutes without commercial interruption of any kind. I actually wrote that down in my notes at the time, and pack rat that I am, I still have those notes.
Don’t laugh, but I’d love to see what an episode of, Modern Family would look like if Matthew Weiner wrote and directed it.
Thanks for answering my question about on demand. I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about it. Okay, we do watch a few things live. :)
Loved both your comment on Felicity, that was gold!I like that show especially the earlier seasons but having gone back to rewatch it made me cringe some of the things she did, they were so much more awkward than I remembered. Russell really nailed that character, she made her seem so genuinely naive and innocent. This programme had a good mix of drama and comedy, like the bus incident. Good times :)
Damn it, Dan, now I’m watching H2O: Just Add Water.
Who’s super loud typing was that this week on the pod?
Inevitably, it’s mine. May have been louder this week because I didn’t have my usual microphone, and I suspect the typing gets picked up more by the laptop’s built-in mic.
That was brilliant. What I meant to say is that I noticed the typing too, but I found it charming. It was like hearing the wheels turning.
