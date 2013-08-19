Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 197

#Breaking Bad
08.19.13 5 years ago 28 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! Live from a spectacularly echo-y corridor of the new HitFix offices in Beverly Hills (and the normally echo-y conference room of Alan’s office), it’s time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast!
With nothing to review this week, we answered mail for a half-hour. Thanks for the mail! We also had a ton to say about this week’s “Breaking Bad” episode and then we dedicated a half-hour to our Summer Pilot Rewatch J.J. Abrams double-bill of “Felicity” and “Alias.” So it’s a long podcast, even if we had nothing to talk about.
Our next Pilot Rewatch? “Miami Vice.” [The link is to S.1 and you should watch the two-part opener.]
Here’s today’s breakdown:
Listener Mail: Hamm/Cranston Swap (00:01:45 – 00:07:50)
Listener Mail: Gilligan/Weiner Follow-ups (00:08:00 – 00:15:05)
Listener Mail: OnDemand (00:15:10 – 00:20:40)
Listener Mail: ABC Segmenting (00:20:45 – 00:27:45)
Listener Mail: Podcast Show Selection (00:27:55 – 00:34:00)
“Breaking Bad” (00:34:00 – 01:07:15)
Summer Pilot ReWatch: “Felicity”/”Alias” (01:07:30 – 01:38:20)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLaliasBREAKING BADdaniel fienbergFELICITYFirewall IcebergPODCAST

