Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 202

09.24.13 5 years ago 18 Comments

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.
We went podcast-less yesterday due to Alan’s ongoing hospital adventures — He’s improving! — and also because of communication SNAFUs caused by Gmail problems. Sorry!
But we’ve got you covered today, with a fairly long podcast that includes brief chatter about Sunday’s Emmys, reviews of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.IE.L.D.,” “Trophy Wife,” “The Goldbergs,” “Lucky 7” and “Back in the Game,” plus discussion of Sunday’s weak “Dexter” finale and strong “Breaking Bad” penultimate episode.
Maybe we’ll have one more podcast later this week. We’d like to have one more podcast this week. However: Der mentsh trakht un Got lakht.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
Emmys (00:01:10 – 00:13:45)
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.IE.L.D.” (00:14:00 – 00:23:50)
“The Goldbergs” (00:23:55 – 00:28:45)
“Trophy Wife” (00:28:50 – 00:35:30)
“Lucky 7” (00:35:35 – 0043:25)
“Back in the Game” (00:43:30 – 00:48:50)
“Dexter” finale (00:49:15 – 01:04:30)
“Breaking Bad” (01:04:30 – 01:27:30) 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

