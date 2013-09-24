Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 202

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.
But we’ve got you covered today, with a fairly long podcast that includes brief chatter about Sunday’s Emmys, reviews of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.IE.L.D.,” “Trophy Wife,” “The Goldbergs,” “Lucky 7” and “Back in the Game,” plus discussion of Sunday’s weak “Dexter” finale and strong “Breaking Bad” penultimate episode.
As for Gretchen taking away Walt’s name… That almost makes Walt sound like a more tragic version (if you want to look at it that way) of Marlo Stanfield.
I also think Gray Matter was a catalyst. Whether he goes after them or not, I think he has to go after the Nazis. They are the ones who literally and directly murdered Hank and stole the vast majority of his life’s work. Plus, if this is a morality tale, there has to be comeuppance for Uncle Jack & Todd, while I would find it strange that one of the final things we would be left with was the murder (attempted or successful) of Elliott and Gretchen. Plus, why would he need a machine gun to take out those two at Gray Matter? That makes more sense for the Nazis. Although the ricin I think is probably intended for Elliott and Gretchen OR himself (to take before turning himself in perhaps), I would not be surprised to see Lydia be the recipient of that.
I was also curious if you had any sympathy for Walt being so completely and utterly alone with everything he worked for all being for naught. I have probably been in the clear minority in this regard for years, yet I felt a mixture of sympathy bordering on pity for Walt, with a bit of resigned feelings that this was some cosmic justice that he had brought on himself. Still, in some weird way, even though I disapprove of his methods and would likely never make those decisions Walt made, I have always felt a sense of understanding and sympathy for what drove Walt even if what it inspired him to do was atrocious.
I would have also been curious what you two would have found satisfying series endings, or predictions, if you have even thought that far about it. At this point, I have to imagine it will be more satisfying than Dexter (despite the bearded-exiles for the main anti-hero characters) or even LOST (which I hated less than others, yet still did not really live up to its earlier promise). I suspect this is going to be crazy.
I think the most disappointing part of the Emmys was the absence of clips. Somebody on Twitter said it best that it felt like the Emmys was produced and directed by somebody who neither watched nor liked television.
I think hearing that walt’s blue meth is still being cooked despite them having his fortune is what set him off.
Can’t wait till sunday, I think the ending that would please me the most would be Jesse killing Lydia in front of Todd then killing him, or Walt going out in a blaze and killing all.
re: EMMYS
I’m sort of surprised that you both assume that people are watching these uncomfortable, draggy moments of the Emmys. I usually record it on my TiVo and then fast forward my way through all the junk. Thank god I’m not a TV critic! :-)
Is Game of Thrones too much like a movie (movie in a series) for it to get Emmy respect? Like it’s too beautiful, well done, and pretty — the popular girl syndrome?
re: BACK IN THE GAME
So glad Maggie Lawson show is possibly worth watching. She was always so enjoyable in PSYCH….
I’m sad to say that I think “Game of Thrones” lack of real Emmy love really and truly does come down to the Emmys aversion to genre shows. I figured this year would disprove that, because this was its strongest season against a lot of shows in weaker years. But then it really, really didn’t, and it’s not like anything else was particularly dominant and just crowded it out. I think it gets nominations and gets into the conversation because of HBO, but that only goes so far.
I actually liked the “Middle of the Show” dancing number and the musical choreography tribute to all the different nominated shows. The latter especially felt like it was actually about honoring TV, even if it was doing it through musical theater. I was far more irritated with the Carrie Underwood/Elton John songs, which had nothing to do with anything. I also didn’t think the various tributes to departed stars throughout the night were well done enough to justify them. They weren’t bad, but an extended “In Memoriam” segment I think could’ve done the same thing more gracefully.
Dan,
You captured my thoughts exactly. Stick me in a cabin in the middle of nowhere with a stack of thick 19th-century novels that I’ve always wanted to catch up with & I could probably be really happy.
That’s quite a bit easier to be content with when you don’t have live human children you can never see or speak to again.
Brock will go to Argentina to be looked after by Hannah and have Harrison as a brother. LOL Dan
Love the site tweaking, arrangement, the fact that I can click the podcast thingy the screen before, stuff like that. Oh, and the link to Firewall and Iceberg from the TV links at the top! So cool and convenient, when I need my FS fix.
Sort of amusing when Dan forgets to do the affectation where he says “BREAKING Bad” rather than just putting the stress on the second word.
Maybe the first time I’ve agreed with Dan. One more episode focusing on the fallout would’ve been really good. A Walt episode and an everyone else episode would’ve hit home harder, I think. Still good overall, but giving the “new reality” more time to sit would’ve been stronger.
re: LUCKY 7
just watched the pilot. dang that took a long to set up.
it’s too bad because the cast is really likable, but it’s really mechanical and forced. i’ll watch it while it stays on but it felt like a slog, not a lot of fun.