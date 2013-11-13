Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 210

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls.
It’s a bit late in the week, but it’s still time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We’ve had a couple slow weeks for premieres, but this week we’ve got a couple new shows — “Ground Floor” and “Almost Human” — an HBO filmed play — “Mike Tyson: The Undisputed Truth” — and the return of FOX’s “Raising Hope.” We also answered a little mail.
Today’s breakdown:
“Ground Floor” 00:02:10 – 00:17:05
“Raising Hope” 00:17:10 – 00:30:40
“Mike Tyson: The Undisputed Truth” (00:30:40 – 00:42:45)
“Almost Human” (00:42:45 – 00:55:55)
Listener Mail – International audience (00:56:15 – 01:01:00)
Listener Mail – Singling out “SNL” for race problems (01:01:05 – 01:10:55)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Love your criticism of Lorne Michaels and the racial makeup of the SNL cast. Good job, Dan.
I think the big issues with why SNL gets singled out is that there is a) no reason to not have more diversity and b) it would likely help the show.
I think other comedies are more likely to get passes because the show may not necessarily call for diversity. As you say in the podcast, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has to have a diverse cast in order to faithfully represent what an NYC police station looks like. If there were no non-white actors on that show, I think people would be saying something, much as they did when Girls presented a lily-white Brooklyn.
But a show like, say, Trophy Wife doesn’t necessarily call for a more diverse cast because it’s based on a specific family. And, even then, they managed to find a way to cast an Asian actor and a Hispanic actress. Though they’re having problems integrating Natalie Morales’s character into the show, that has nothing to do with her or her ethnicity and everything to do with the character’s relationship to everybody else.
With SNL, there’s no reason not to have a diverse cast. The talent is out there if Lorne is willing to look for and hire it. And it would likely be great for the show because would potentially open up the voices telling stories.
Rob from RHAP is a little shameless about his voting pleas though. I’ve been voting for Firewall and Iceberg even without a mention on the previous podcast. =)
1) My ears are bleeding! You are the Lenny Bruce of podcasters, Dan.
2) I think FOX’s only real plan for Raising Hope at this point is keeping it alive for syndication purposes. It was already sold, but they need more episodes. I think nowadays, any show that makes it through two seasons is almost guaranteed to make it to at least four seasons, because of syndication. Not sure any shows get canceled after three seasons nowadays.
So laugh track sitcoms can be good if they just mute the laugh track?
Or if they’re so funny (like, say, Cheers or Seinfeld) that you are laughing as loudly as the studio audience.
Classic sitcoms knew how to use the studio audience reaction to complement and enhance the comedy.
Case in point – Reverend Jim’s driving exam on “Taxi”. Funniest tv sequence of the 1970s. Go watch it on YouTube; and then explain how it could possibly have worked WITHOUT hearing the studio audience reaction.
oooh, would love to see rob cesternino on the show!
OMG while I enjoyed the pilot of Ground Floor I think that using Sullivan & Sons as a negative comparison is unfair.
I watched the whole season of Sullivan & Sons and the show drastically improved from the initial few episodes. It made me laugh and there was some great stuff there with the mom.
I’ve only seen the first episode of Ground Floor so hope it gets better. This environment they are semi-successfully portraying is what I spent the last 15 years doing (investment banking support) so my viewpoint is much more critical. I give them a C-.
Though I was happy to hear at least the bandying about of the word pitchbook, but the support staff thing was ridiculously off target.
The jokes the guy from Ground Floor told about being forced to take violin lessons as an adult was not racist the way the jokes are in Dads. It’s different when the joke is about a character’s life and their own frustration with their life — versus forcing a woman to wear a humiliating costume and present as a creepy tween sex object; versus truly racist jokes without context or relation.
The Millers is in a rut — already. It is definitely not moving forward and isn’t all that funny. I like the cast but really they have already become stale, seem like they have very little to do.
The Millers – I think they are trying to go the Lucy in the candy factory route, that kind of comedy. It sort of isn’t enough to make me do more than watch the show with an eye on the clock.