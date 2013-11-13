Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 210

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls.

It’s a bit late in the week, but it’s still time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

We’ve had a couple slow weeks for premieres, but this week we’ve got a couple new shows — “Ground Floor” and “Almost Human” — an HBO filmed play — “Mike Tyson: The Undisputed Truth” — and the return of FOX’s “Raising Hope.” We also answered a little mail.

Today’s breakdown:

“Ground Floor” 00:02:10 – 00:17:05

“Raising Hope” 00:17:10 – 00:30:40

“Mike Tyson: The Undisputed Truth” (00:30:40 – 00:42:45)

“Almost Human” (00:42:45 – 00:55:55)

Listener Mail – International audience (00:56:15 – 01:01:00)

Listener Mail – Singling out “SNL” for race problems (01:01:05 – 01:10:55)

