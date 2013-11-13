Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 210

11.13.13

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls. 
It’s a bit late in the week, but it’s still time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We’ve had a couple slow weeks for premieres, but this week we’ve got a couple new shows — “Ground Floor” and “Almost Human” — an HBO filmed play — “Mike Tyson: The Undisputed Truth” — and the return of FOX’s “Raising Hope.” We also answered a little mail.
Today’s breakdown:
“Ground Floor” 00:02:10 – 00:17:05
“Raising Hope” 00:17:10 – 00:30:40
“Mike Tyson: The Undisputed Truth” (00:30:40 – 00:42:45)
“Almost Human” (00:42:45 – 00:55:55)
Listener Mail – International audience (00:56:15 – 01:01:00)
Listener Mail – Singling out “SNL” for race problems (01:01:05 – 01:10:55)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLALMOST HUMANdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergGround FloorMIKE TYSONPODCASTRAISING HOPEsaturday night live

