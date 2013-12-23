Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 215 – Worst of 2013

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

I don’t know if this is exactly a bonus Firewall & Iceberg podcast, per se, but we weren’t sure if we were going to have time for a Worst of 2013 Podcast. And we did!

So you probably know the drill on these: It’s basically me and Sepinwall going back and forth trading our worst shows/episodes/things of the year for an hour. It’s not “ranking,” really. It’s just a celebration of televised awfulness. Yes, we talked about Lumberjack Dexter. Yes, we talked about “Dads.”

I’ll have my own Worst of 2013 gallery toward the end of this week and it will include several shows that didn’t get discussed on this podcast and a bunch of things that got discussed plenty. So stay tuned for that.

In any case, this should give you something to listen as you drive over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house. The horse knows the way, so you can just relax and listen to us rant.

Today’s breakdown is simple:

TV’s Worst of 2013 – 00:00:00 – 01:04:30

