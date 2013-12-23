Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 215 – Worst of 2013

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
I don’t know if this is exactly a bonus Firewall & Iceberg podcast, per se, but we weren’t sure if we were going to have time for a Worst of 2013 Podcast. And we did!
So you probably know the drill on these: It’s basically me and Sepinwall going back and forth trading our worst shows/episodes/things of the year for an hour. It’s not “ranking,” really. It’s just a celebration of televised awfulness. Yes, we talked about Lumberjack Dexter. Yes, we talked about “Dads.”
I’ll have my own Worst of 2013 gallery toward the end of this week and it will include several shows that didn’t get discussed on this podcast and a bunch of things that got discussed plenty. So stay tuned for that.
In any case, this should give you something to listen as you drive over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house. The horse knows the way, so you can just relax and listen to us rant.
Today’s breakdown is simple:
TV’s Worst of 2013 – 00:00:00 – 01:04:30
So, I’m guessing the Coldplay intro was an attempt to be meta about the fact that you’re doing a “worst of” podcast?
Nope! It has meaning. Or “meaning.”
-Daniel
The song only having “meaning” could still be meta in the way that I figure a fair number of these shows were attempts at “meaningful” programming that fell horrifically flat.
Think abut the title of the song. Think about who might make such devices. Think about what nationality those people might hold. And then think about what show it might be referring to.
Um, I don’t know any song titles for anything by Coldplay. I just remember hearing that song once or twice when I was helping my sister move into and out of her college dorms about ten years ago. Ere go, your analogy has no meaning w/out at least some entry level explanation.
The song’s title is “Clocks”. Now it’s easy, come on.
Well, Greg, this just shows how little I care about mainstream music. Cause technically, I have heard OF that song title before. I just can’t link it inside my head because all Coldplay sounds similarly stupid to me.
That said, I do now get the reference they were going for.
Have to disagree there were no consequences on 24. Jack’s wife dies, Jack kills his boss, Jack kills his girlfriend’s ex, Jack has to fake his death, Jack is captured by Chinese, Jack kills his partner etc. That’s pretty damn bad consequences.
Jacob – Those aren’t consequences. Those are things that suck for Jack Bauer, things that Jack Bauer is able to compartmentalize for 24 hours every year in order to do his job, but things that ultimately things that in no way impede his ability to do his job.
-Daniel
Well, Jack and Carrie in Homeland have to be in action somehow every season, because without that you wouldn’t have a show. And Jack was actually hired in CTU only in seasons 1&3, Carrie in season 1 and now in 4.
For example, The Sopranos is a much better show but there were little consequences for Tony Soprano as well. Every snitch was killed and FBI investigating Tony went pretty much nowhere.
Jack Bauer is someone who should be affected by all of those things. He’s supposedly a good guy. He isn’t, at least not in the context of the show. Maybe he suffers in the many days not depicted in the series, but we have no way of knowing that.
Tony Soprano gets panic attacks over his consequences. He frets over Big Pussy long after Big Pussy is gone, and he has to deal with a mother and uncle who want him dead. But Tony Soprano is also emotionally oblivious to many of the consequences of his own actions, because that’s part of the point of Tony Soprano.
If the writers have to resort to utterly ridiculous yet unimaginative contrivances to keep its two leads on a show together because they “have to be in action somehow every season”, then the show deserves its place in the year end worst of list. Much like sporting trophies can be stripped, I feel that a case can be made to strip Homeland of the ensemble and individual awards it had won due to the awfulness of large parts of season 2 and all of season 3. But we all know, despite the joke it has become, it will go on for 8 seasons. My prediction is in the series finale, the final twist would be Carrie actually FOLLOWS the last order she’s given! I mean this insistence on her disobedience has to be a setup for a MAJOR future payoff, right? Ugggh!
I guess it depends on how we would define “consequences.” I guess it might be true that there weren’t a lot of *professional* consequences (or, to be more accurate, there were, but they weren’t as permanent as they should have been), since Jack was always able to come back again and again–the loose cannon who is the “best” at what he does is a pretty standard storytelling device.
But there were some pretty severe *personal* consequences. Also, a lot of the things that “happened” to Jack were the consequence of things he was ordered to do by superiors. Not all of them, obviously. But some. If 24 is about anything, it’s about what one must be willing to do in order to stop *imminent* (like, within a couple hours) wide-scale (like, hundreds of thousands killed or more) terrorist attacks and what that does to the people who have to do it. Jack may have been able to compartmentalize what he had to do in his job from the rest of his life for small periods of time, but we saw plenty of examples (especially in Season 7) of the emotional toll taken on him.
And Jack is a much better (or maybe “less worse” is a better way of putting it) guy than Tony Soprano. Come on. That’s just insulting my intelligence. Jack may have been a severely flawed hero, but he was still a hero (for the most part, he spent his time trying to protect others). Granted, he takes time for revenge from time to time (though even there, he almost always passed up revenge if the person was needed alive), but we’re just talking about the series overall. Meanwhile, Tony is an anti-hero at best (he spent most of his time trying to illegally obtain money, not the most altruistic thing), and by the end of the series, he’s as despicable as Walter White became.
I wasn’t comparing Jack and Tony, just that I think Tony didn’t suffer much consequences from the Feds. Carlo was about to testify in the end, but we don’t find out the outcome of that. But that’s the way David Chase is telling the story, many of the things were unresolved.
I listened to this whole podcast wanting to hear someone say “Hey, these things just snap right off!” one last time. Then in the last 30 seconds, it occurred to me that Alan was probably saving it for his sign off. Think of how fun that would have been: “Hey, these things just snap right off!” instead of “See you in the next life, Jack.”
Imagine my disappointment. I think I’m going to take down the tree now. The holidays have been ruined for me.
Well hey, these trees just snap right off.
Morality in “Low Winter Sun” wasn’t gray. It was a STROBE. A STROBE.
I didn’t hear you. You’ll have to step closer.
I made it all the way through the “Oldfinger” episode of Dads and stopped, but now I absolutely must watch the episode where Vanessa Lachey gets made fun of for farting.
There was murder. Copious amounts of consequence-free murder. And people screaming at each other while committing the murder. So, y’know, if you want to watch murder and not have to think about anything…
Then again, Hannibal so effortlessly engaged me to the point of making me close my laptop and pay attention, where I tended to care more about tweeting about watching The Following than actually watching it, so that says something too.
Zese clocks indeed.
I managed to get some friends of mine to watch Zero Hour as a group-hate-watch, so I enjoyed the f out of that show. It veered wildly between hilariously nonsensical and boringly nonsensical, and I swear the entire climax took place on a set ABC was reusing from “Missing,” but I was entertained. Mostly by the ability to make fun of it, admittedly.
Unfortunately, I couldn’t get that situation set up, so I just bailed once I realized it wasn’t going to be the slab of bats__t crazy sci-fi/fantasy awesomeness that I was looking for. (on a related note, thank god Sleepy Hollow was that, and then some)
We briefly tried to set up the same type of group-mockery with “Sleepy Hollow,” but genuine enjoyment kind of detracts from that kind of experience. So now I just happily watch it.
Sleepy Hollow was everything Zero Hour wanted to be. I still can’t believe I made it all the way through that atrocity but man was it bad. The last several episodes made no sense. I mean THEY CLONED JESUS CHRIST. Seriously, that is a thing that happened on Zero Hour. The twists were obvious and the whole thing was just dreadful.
Honestly, cloning Jesus Christ is something that sounds kinda cool if you have the execution. Which I sincerely doubt Zero Hour did based on the two eps I watched.
Just for the record, it ended w/ a butterfly flapping around in a mini-dome, which somehow caused the big dome to go black.
Yay! Time for angry ranting Dan!
But Dan, you didn’t do a reality roundup after everything ended! Can you do it next week (if there is a podcast)?
Pete – It’s possible. We’ll see what next week holds!
-Daniel
Thanks. Or maybe just Survivor since it’s really what I wanna hear you talk about. And you already talked about X Factor here.
I know Dan is a fan of this show, but I feel The Vampire Diaries has not had a good year at all. Season 4 wasn’t good, and season 5 has been worse, even terrible at times. I know Alan gave up on it, but I’m curious to hear what Dan thought of SoA this season, if even watched it?
Jim – I’m behind on “Vampire Diaries” and that’s at least in part because it hasn’t been such a terrific season. I agree. And I quit on “Sons of Anarchy.” I didn’t have the time or DVR space for those obscene 90-minute episodes. When FX wants to edit them down to the usual 44 minutes, I’ll happily catch up!
-Daniel
I don’t think TVD will ever be as good as it once was. It peaked halfway through season 3. Same with SoA. Those 90-minute episodes kill me.
One more question. I know you weren’t a fan TWD this season, did you think it was bad enough to crack your ten worst list?
Jim – Nah. “TWD” was boring and unengaging, for the most part, but there were a couple episodes I enjoyed and not so many that I actively loathed…
-Daniel
I thin TVD has been really fun, although 90% of that is the focus on Katherine Pierce. If there was no Katherine it’d be terrible. Damon and Elena are shells of their former selfes. Delena together doesn’t work for the show at all imo.
I was actually a big fan of the pilot of The Following. I grew up with Scream and there was a lot of Scream DNA in there that I found interesting. But boy oh boy did the show go downhill fast. I estimate that I made it until episode 7 before I finally gave myself permission to stop. Never have I seen a show about two such equally incompetent groups waging war with each other over nothing. Every character, every one was a dumbie. It must be seen as an accomplishment anytime the Natalie Zea character manages to tie her shoelaces correctly. There were no stakes. Women were tortured. Human life was meaningless. A pointless waste of everyone’s times. Kevin Williamson has made great, even classic pieces of pop in his career, and I cannot believe that he is satisfied with the product he put out this year. I can’t.
And I watched every episode of god damn Deception, so I can stomach 15 kinds of crap. But not this.
Will – I *love* “Scream” and I watched every episode of “Glory Days” and “Dawson’s Creek” and I’m a big ol’ “Vampire Diaries” fan. I’m a strong Kevin Williamson supporter. But he just has total blinders on regarding “The Following.” Vaguely baffling.
-Daniel
Kevin William’s writing usually uses meta commentary pretty well (which I realize some people find grating, but it’s one of the things I enjoy most about him). That’s what surprised me most about ‘The Following.’ It’s tonally different (ie: not fun) than his other stuff. In addition to being…bad.
Dan – That’s the most depressing part of the whole enterprise.
No hate for the finale of Community season 4? Tisk tisk gentlemen…
I watched all of Low Winter Sun. The situation for the lead characters just kept getting worse and worse and they appeared to be building towards a terrible suicidal breakdown for the bald one when he thought he had been caught and he was trying to make a hasty getaway, which seemed like it had some potential to be interesting. But then in the final episode they toss a bunch of water on the fire. Surprise! The cops weren’t looking for him because they thought he was a murderer, they just needed him for some paperwork, or something equally ridiculous. All the tension was destroyed, everything resets, everybody gets away with it, a couple characters die, you’ve seen it before. Booo-urns.
I also watched all of Under the Dome. Barbie is shown to be the consummate noble hero even after Rachelle Lefevre’s character finds out that he killed her husband and forgives him because the husband was a bad egg and was the one that brought the gun to the cabin and it was really just self-defense and blurgh. And Big Jim grows an invisible mustache to twirl and turns into a cartoon villain, murdering people left and right and framing Barbie for it, including Natalie Zea whose presence amounted to a big old nothing and was completely wasted. Meanwhile the dome has selected that miserable group of kids as special for some reason, leading to yet more forced interaction between Lux and her would be rapist/torturer, and yadda yadda yadda. It all ends in a terrible cliff-hanger when Big Jim is about to hang Barbie in front of the whole town and the dome expresses its displeasure by turning black, or something. I must have a lot of free time, because it was laughably terrible.
Darn, Natalie Zea showed up on some crappy shows this year. At least she still has Justified. I’m going to assume she’s having that baby this year, unless it happended in between seasons.
Thank you both for the holiday cheer you have given me with this podcast. The mea culpa on the raves critics gave Homeland even through Season 2 was much appreciated. I really do hope Brody is dead as I don’t want to lose my respect for Damian Lewis. Dexter – yikes. Such a sad ending to a remarkable show.
The Following – how can anyone think this is any good? But Zero Hour – I’m sorry – made me laugh so it hit the critical point of “so bad it’s funny”.
But, I do have to concur Dan, that Criminal Minds is absolutely the worst show on TV. Once I saw Jason Alexander as a serial killer with a long, creepy wig – that show was confirmed as unbelievably irredeemable. Sadly, this means it will remain on air for the next 25 years.
Thank God, Justified comes back on in a couple of weeks.
Hey, what about 2 Broke Girls, Dan? I was sure it would be mentioned.
Greg – There’s a strong possibility it *may* get mentioned in my Worst of 2013 gallery. Posting Thursday. If I have the time to finish it…
-Daniel
I’m a couple episodes behind on homeland, could someone be a friend and let me know what time they stop talking about it? I’ll be sure to back and hear the rant when I finish it in the next day or two..and I have a feeling I will be in agreement.
CC – We move on to spoiling “Dexter” at 12:55.
-Daniel
NOTHING and I repeat NOTHING will ever compare to Dan’s “Hater” rant last year or the year before. That was just majestic and wonderful and brilliant. The disgust that Dan still holds A C Slater for is superb, way to go Dan and way to go Alan for letting Dan let rip. I am glad HIMYM got it good too.
I must protest the omission of Sons of Anarchy, particularly its finale. I thought Dexter had a lock on the worst episode of the year with its finale, but Sons of Anarchy closed fast in the homestretch. I think Dexter still “won,” but it was close. The Sons of Anarchy finale was so terrible that I’m actually abandoning ship with just one season to go.
John – For inclusion, we’d have needed to watch!
-Daniel
I agree with what Dan said about the fact that there’s so danged much good stuff that it’s easier nowadays to avoid the true dreck that’s out there. And it doesn’t hurt that Alan and Dan do a first pass curation for us to use as a guide.
It’s the long tail phenomenon, where niche quality triumphs over mass blockbuster-itis. And it’s a true blessed thing about TV (and other art forms) right now.
I was sure as anything Dan would again discuss a show I watched from pilot to end (by which point it had become interesting-ish, especially compared to The Following),
Cult.
Was I the only person to do this?
Thanks for making time to record this. It’s always tremendous fun listening to you guys rant. Is it just me or did Alan seem much angrier than Dan this time around? Not that I’m complaining, it just struck me as odd.
Also, while I agree that Sonia deserves better shows to recap, she’s just so darn good at writing scathing reviews that I’ve read every single one of her write-ups on “Hostages” without having seen a single episode of the show itself. Brilliant stuff.
Moo – I think what happened is that Alan hated a couple shows that I didn’t particularly hate this time. So while I didn’t love “Low Winter Sun,” I couldn’t really pile on it.
I thought I was plenty angry, though… If now? More “Worst of” tomorrow night…
-Daniel