Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 228

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls. No video show this week, so it's time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

There's lots to cover this week, including the series premiere of “Playing House,” the return of “24” and “Louie” and the finale for “Parks and Recreation.”

We also, of course, chatter about this Sunday's “Mad Men.” It's what we do.

Here's today's breakdown:

“Playing House” (00:01:25 – 00:09:20)

“24: Live Another Day” (00:09:25 – 00:27:10)

“Louie” (00:27:15 – 00:34:05)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (00:34:10 – 00:41:45)

“Parks and Recreation” finale (00:41:45 – 00:58:55)

“Mad Men” (00:59:00 – 01:23:40)

