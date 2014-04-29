Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 228

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls. No video show this week, so it's time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
There's lots to cover this week, including the series premiere of “Playing House,” the return of “24” and “Louie” and the finale for “Parks and Recreation.”
We also, of course, chatter about this Sunday's “Mad Men.” It's what we do.
Here's today's breakdown:
“Playing House” (00:01:25 – 00:09:20)
“24: Live Another Day” (00:09:25 – 00:27:10)
“Louie” (00:27:15 – 00:34:05)
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (00:34:10 – 00:41:45)
“Parks and Recreation” finale (00:41:45 – 00:58:55)
“Mad Men” (00:59:00 – 01:23:40)
The fact that there is not a time stamp showing that the movie Soccer Mom, is not there is very upsetting.
Good to see Agent Walker back in action – can Colonel Casey be far behind?
No GOT talk? I expected at least a mention of the lack of rape related fallout in this week’s ep.
Why does everybody seem to be obsessed with that particular scene? It’s beyond annoying. We all know that the scene was disturbing (as it would be anyway since the characters are siblings), but can we please move on? Everywhere, when there is a post about Game of Thrones, there are hundreds of comments like yours. And now you want to talk about it even when they’re discussing other TV shows?
Actually, I brought it up because Dan and Alan talked about it extensively in last week’s podcast and said a lot of their opinion would ultimately depend on how the show addressed it in subsequent episodes. So I didn’t think asking their opinion on the subsequent episode with regards to that issue was out of line.
Sorry you found that so annoying. It’s probably almost as annoying as being chastised by morons on the internet.
M – We’ll definitely get to it again. This was a full show. But we’ll get back to it.
We got a few questions about it in the ol’ mailbag and if you wanna send another so that we keep it in mind — FirewallIceberg@HitFix.com.
-Daniel
This issue has been beaten to death elsewhere and it was adequately covered in your previous conversation and Alan’s review. I feel like it panned out exactly as you both predicted and was not to your liking, as you said. Considering all the scorn and ire expressed over this already, does it merit more conversation than the rape controversy from Girls season 2? Because that scene set in a show governed by modern cultural mores and laws disturbed me far more than GoT, a show set in a world where rape is threatened, perpetrated or pardoned in virtually every single episode (heck, there were at least three rapes depicted on screen in five minutes of the last episode). It does bother me that until Jaime Lannister did it, no one seemed to bat an eyelash at Rapesteros. If you’re going to discuss rape on GoT, discuss that instead.
I am (perhaps foolishly) looking forward to the “24” mini-event-series-thing. I had quit the show hard, for many good reasons, but I’ll admit I’ve miss its action movie for TV vibe. I will be back to at least rubberneck the first ep.
Interesting comments on Yvonne Strahovski. I agree that she really excels in comedy and I wish she would do comedic roles more often. Some of her roles outside of Chuck have been humorless (especially Dexter), and even good drama should have humor in it. She showed really great comedic timing in Golden Boy (the Broadway play she did in late 2012/early 2013). Can’t wait to see her Louie episode and hope her 24 role winds up being a major improvement over Dexter.
“This is working” is the most Joan line ever. I am really surprised that anyone who has watched this show would find it unexpected .
Even when it wasn’t doing her any favors Joan’s first instinct has always been to look after the status quo, and she’s always been a bossy condescending bitch to those she has had power over, just watch the pilot.
I, too, thought Benjamin Bratt had been on 24 only to realize that the character I was thinking of was played by Lou Diamond Phillips.
“Why is Ben Wyatt wearing a tux?”
It’s after 6:00. What is he, a farmer?
Regarding Ben in a tux, the flashforward takes place in 2017 which would be the bicentennial of Pawnee according to the towns website. Maybe he’s dressed for the bicentennial celebration?
I loved Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair in the other show (Best Friends Forever). So I had high hopes for this show.
Sadly I think there’s something really draggy and overworked about this new show. The setup was way too long and belabored. Sort of had to force myself through the pilot.
The second episode was much much better, but I’m still not completely sold on the premise. I don’t know why I instantly got it and loved Best Friends Forever and had such problems with Playing House.
The weird talking (banging!) was odd. I wish they would relax a bit. USA Networks can afford this season so I think that St. Clair and Parham should just totally go for it.
So I’ll watch but I have very low expectations from these two episodes.
Erika
re: the double-showings of Louie, I have to say that I really don’t like the idea of having these two episodes in a row showings.
I’ve been noticing that networks are programming this way. I don’t like it at all. Especially for a show like Louie that is so special and interesting — and needs some room to breathe.
I don’t want to be binge watching this show, I want to savor it.
Ugh.
Haven’t seen the film, but guessing that spectral Jared Harris may currently be employed in ‘The Quiet Ones’. Tho, he could likely haunt multiple mediums