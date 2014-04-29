Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 228

04.29.14

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls. No video show this week, so it's time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

There's lots to cover this week, including the series premiere of “Playing House,” the return of “24” and “Louie” and the finale for “Parks and Recreation.”

We also, of course, chatter about this Sunday's “Mad Men.” It's what we do.

Here's today's breakdown:
“Playing House” (00:01:25 – 00:09:20)
“24: Live Another Day” (00:09:25 – 00:27:10)
“Louie” (00:27:15 – 00:34:05)
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (00:34:10 – 00:41:45)
“Parks and Recreation” finale (00:41:45 – 00:58:55)
“Mad Men” (00:59:00 – 01:23:40)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

