Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 236

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls.

On Tuesday's video show, we reviewed “Tyrant” and “Taxi Brooklyn” and we also discussed the second season of “Orphan Black.”

So none of that is in this podcast.

Fortunately, there's still lots to discuss. We didn't go two-and-a-half hours like last week, but we filled an hour with reviews of “Reckless” and “The Leftovers,” plus a couple pieces of Listener Mail and, of course, our weekly celebration of “Friday Night Lights” Season 2.

Due to timing and whatnot, I had to record my side of the podcast in the echo chamber of the HitFix offices, so I sound extra-hollow. Apologies, as always.

Today's breakdown:
“Reckless” (00:00:55 – 00:12:00)
“The Leftovers” (00:12:00 – 00:31:10)
Listener Mail – Trans Characters on TV (00:31:30 – 38:30)
Listener Mail – Desert Island Showrunners (00:38:35 – 00:44:30)
“Friday Night Lights” Season 2 – (00:44:40 – 01:01:20)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

