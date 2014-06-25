Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 236

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls.
On Tuesday's video show, we reviewed “Tyrant” and “Taxi Brooklyn” and we also discussed the second season of “Orphan Black.”
So none of that is in this podcast.
Fortunately, there's still lots to discuss. We didn't go two-and-a-half hours like last week, but we filled an hour with reviews of “Reckless” and “The Leftovers,” plus a couple pieces of Listener Mail and, of course, our weekly celebration of “Friday Night Lights” Season 2.
Due to timing and whatnot, I had to record my side of the podcast in the echo chamber of the HitFix offices, so I sound extra-hollow. Apologies, as always.
Today's breakdown:
“Reckless” (00:00:55 – 00:12:00)
“The Leftovers” (00:12:00 – 00:31:10)
Listener Mail – Trans Characters on TV (00:31:30 – 38:30)
Listener Mail – Desert Island Showrunners (00:38:35 – 00:44:30)
“Friday Night Lights” Season 2 – (00:44:40 – 01:01:20)
Hung also featured a transgender actress as a transgender character.
Sure, a number of shows have featured transgendered guest characters, even a few recurring ones (Candis Cayne later did a few episodes on “Nip/Tuck”), and Alexis Arquette still pops up all over the place. But it’s still rare to have a TG performer like Cayne or Laverne Cox in a regular role on a show.
Was the prostitute character in Terriers a transgender character? It was a very good role nonetheless.
Also, a transgender clone has been introduced on Orphan Black called Tony. Were you talking about that Alan?
I don’t mind the Applebee’s product placement in FNL. In part because I grew up in a smallish town and the chain casual dining restaurant (Village Inn, in our case) was a major fixture where everybody seemed to eat frequently and where a lot of my high school friends worked.
I’m sure it helped out the budget, but it was also something that felt right for a town like Dillon.
Showrunner Desert Island?
I’ll take Rod Serling.
If you go with Joss Whedon do you get any of Angel because I thought Greenwalt ran it for the first four seasons and did Jeffrey Bell run it for the fifth season?
I’m not a huge LOST fan — at all — so not sure if I’m the target audience of The Leftovers. I’m going to give the Making Of a chance but watched the trailer and it just stressed me out and brought me down.
Plus, more to the point, why are so many of these shows so flipping grim?!? I’m just sick of how dour and depressing and down all of this TV is. The contrast of silly fun and still heartwarming Enlisted, the not bad once it gets going Undateable, and even the very medium, middle-of-the-road Sullivan and Sons are like a huge relief in the face of unhappy, dour TV.
I thought that during the post-Depression years there was more comedies and fluffier stuff — shouldn’t we have a similar thing during this time of continuing economic brutality?
It also seems like there is not a lot on the horizon that will be light and enjoyable — curious if you have seen the future stuff and have any words of encouragement and hope ….?
During the 30s depression you had a limited number of major studios who also owned theaters, so they could do light movies, but today with to many networks/channels/content they need to make an immediate impact to get through the clutter and gritty antiheroes do that. Undercutting my own argument as I typed this I realized that Warner Brother’s made its early thirties reputation on Dark Gangster epics while the larger studios like MGM and Paramount did lighter fair. Our memories of the thirties might be skewed because censorship came in with the production code in 1934 preventing the early 30s Warner movies from being re-released for decades.
I might go with Bill Lawrence. I find Scrubs extremely rewatchable and Cougar Town, Spin City, Clone High, and Ground Floor are all very solid.
I have been rewatching Spin City recently and a lot of the humor doesn’t hold up to me because it doesn’t reveal anything deeper (take for example the episode where Christopher Lloyd thought he was God, there is an image created to invoke the last supper just to reference the last supper and it doesn’t go anywhere). The show was hardly distinguishable from a work place comedy and the humor was derived mostly from put downs. It is eye opening to watch Spin City after seeing how great Scrubs was.
Darkhorse for Showrunner Deserted Island: Tom Hanks
From the Earth to the Moon
Band of Brothers
John Adams
(The Pacific and Game Change did not survive the plane crash. Because they stink. Sorry.)
…
and
…
CastAway! (at this point, it’s been run enough on TNT to qualify)
How is Tom Hanks a showrunner?
Dan as the resident anglophile of this podcast did you happen to get screeners for Viscious the Ian McKellan sitcom that’s going to air on PBS? Thoughts on that?
Tausif – There were screeners online, but I didn’t have time to watch them. I don’t have time for anything.
Sorry!
-Daniel