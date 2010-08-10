Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 29

It’s Tuesday, so it must be time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast, delayed slightly this week to give Sepinwall a chance to re-acclimate to the East Coast after more than two weeks in California for Comic-Con and Press Tour.
In this week’s podcast, we talk about the second half of Press Tour — “Jersey Shore,” “Boardwalk Empire” and panels for shows entirely unaffiliated with New Jersey — and we discuss this week’s episode of “Mad Men.”
It’s pretty straight-forward, but if you’re looking to avoid “Mad Men” spoilers, here’s the breakdown:
TCA Press Tour wrap-up — 00:00 – 27:40
“Mad Men” — 27:45 – 44:10
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
FYI, Alan: “Gamera” rhymes with “camera.” Not that it’s all that likely to come up again, let alone in THIS context…
Write a comment…
Another great podcast, full of snippets and details. Very interested in your upcoming thoughts on “Boardwalk Empire,” as well as guest stars in the future.
One thought on “Mad Men.” When it comes to the issue of the morning after with Don and Lane, I saw the extra $5 more as Lane tipping the girl extra rather than tipping Don.
And I’m not sure you gave enough credit to how while this was awkward for Don certainly – he hates opening anything up in his life – it was even more awkward for Lane, as this was certainly the first woman he’d been with since his wife and likely the first time he’s paid for sex. And it’s certainly the most of his personal life he’s ever shown anyone at Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce. He’s heading into a new part of his life as well, and I look forward to it – Jared Harris has moved into the top five favorite actors on the show.
Excited about Boardwalk Empire. Do y’all really consider it to be better than Sons of Anarchy or Mad Men or Friday Night Lights?
katie71483 – I’d never say, after only five episodes, that “Boardwalk Empire” is better than those established shows. I’d say that it most certainly has the potential to move into the upper echelon of TV dramas and that it’s the best new show of the fall… So that’s a pretty good start…
-Daniel
Dan, do you think it could beat Mad Men at the Golden Globes and Emmys next year?