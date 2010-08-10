Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 29

#Mad Men
08.10.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

It’s Tuesday, so it must be time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast, delayed slightly this week to give Sepinwall a chance to re-acclimate to the East Coast after more than two weeks in California for Comic-Con and Press Tour.

In this week’s podcast, we talk about the second half of Press Tour — “Jersey Shore,” “Boardwalk Empire” and panels for shows entirely unaffiliated with New Jersey — and we discuss this week’s episode of “Mad Men.”

It’s pretty straight-forward, but if you’re looking to avoid “Mad Men” spoilers, here’s the breakdown:

TCA Press Tour wrap-up — 00:00 – 27:40

“Mad Men” — 27:45 – 44:10

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s this week’s podcast…

