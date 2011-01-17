Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 56

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast time.
This is the final podcast of the Television Critics Association press tour cycle, which means some snippets and discussion of various things that occurred in the last couple press tour days, but mostly a lot of reviews.
We discuss Syfy’s “Being Human” and MTV’s “Skins,” preview the new “American Idol” season, say nice things about the new season of “Parks and Recreation,” say less nice things about USA’s “Fairly Legal” and spend an unexpectedly long time talking about “Onion News Network” and “Portlandia.”
PROGRAMMING NOTE: I’m going to be in Sundance next week and there’s very little premiering that week, so Firewall & Iceberg is probably going to take a week off. We’ll be back the following week!
Here’s the breakdown of today’s podcast:
The Breakdown:
Final Press Tour Roundup — 00:55 – 03:40
“Being Human”/”Skins” — 03:45 – 12:30
“American Idol” Preview — 12:35 – 24:30
NBC Thursday, specifically “Parks & Recreation” — 24:35 – 36:45
“Fairly Legal” — 36:50 – 44:10
“Onion News Network” and “Portlandia” — 44:35 – 55:09
And here’s the podcast…
My favorite Jeff Smith stories are his Die Hard 4 stories about Bruce vs. Timothy Olyphant.
Oh, come on!!!!! You can’t just call an actor a douche and not give some examples of his douchiness.
And what kind of douche are we talking about, there are many diffent kinds.
Stacy – Prickly and prone to mocking even sincere and un-stupid questions… And reliably so. Multiple panels for multiple shows over multiple years…
-Daniel
That’s too bad. He’s awesome in Justified and Deadwood…and pretty darn good looking too. Had no idea he was a douche (well, in panels anyway).
But YAY! Thanks for playing Sex Hair at the beginning of the podcast!
In relation to topic of culturally forming cities it is interesting to me as to how much Chicago has created television culture of the past decade and Boston has created movie culture. For television Jane Lynch, Amy Amy Poehler, Tiny Fey, Steve Carrell, Stephen Colbert and more came from Second City and have developed Glee, SNL and the current NBC Thursday Night Line-up, The Daily Show and The Colbert Report. In movies Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Mark Wahlberg have brought us Good Will Hunting, Gone Baby Gone, The Departed, The Town and The Fighter. I was wondering if others thought like I have that these culture makers have decentered New York and Los Angeles as cultural markers.
For the listener mail segment. What are your emails again? Sepinwall@hitfix.com and Fienberg@hitfix.com?
sepinwall@hitfix.com and dan@hitfix.com…
Timothy Olyphant is a talentless actor.
It’s strange to me that MTV, which has been so progressive about gay issues and introduced the world to Pedro Zamora, would change the gender of the gay character in Skins. Are they that squeamish about showing some guy on guy?
Instead of saying wang, you could take a name from one of your favorite shows and say “Manmeet.”