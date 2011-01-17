Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 56

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls! It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast time.

This is the final podcast of the Television Critics Association press tour cycle, which means some snippets and discussion of various things that occurred in the last couple press tour days, but mostly a lot of reviews.

We discuss Syfy’s “Being Human” and MTV’s “Skins,” preview the new “American Idol” season, say nice things about the new season of “Parks and Recreation,” say less nice things about USA’s “Fairly Legal” and spend an unexpectedly long time talking about “Onion News Network” and “Portlandia.”

PROGRAMMING NOTE: I’m going to be in Sundance next week and there’s very little premiering that week, so Firewall & Iceberg is probably going to take a week off. We’ll be back the following week!

Here’s the breakdown of today’s podcast:

The Breakdown:

Final Press Tour Roundup — 00:55 – 03:40

“Being Human”/”Skins” — 03:45 – 12:30

“American Idol” Preview — 12:35 – 24:30

NBC Thursday, specifically “Parks & Recreation” — 24:35 – 36:45

“Fairly Legal” — 36:50 – 44:10

“Onion News Network” and “Portlandia” — 44:35 – 55:09

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s the podcast…