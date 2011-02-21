Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 61

Happy President’s Day, Boys & Girls.
It’s podcasting time for Team Firewall & Iceberg.
With nothing really to review this week, we’re all over the map on the podcast. We do a reality round-up touching on new seasons of “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and “America’s Next Top Model,” plus the series premiere of “Shedding for the Wedding” (and even talk about “Top Chef,” so that Alan can join in).
Then we answer a ton of reader mail, allowing us to talk about last week’s Slate article about Alan, David E. Kelley’s “Wonder Woman,” TV’s treatment of gay characters and a handful of other subjects.
Here’s the breakdown:
Reality Round-Up
“Survivor: Redemption Island” – 02:00 – 07:00
“The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business” – 07:00 – 10:45
“America’s Next Top Model” – 10:15 – 14:20
“Shedding for the Wedding” – 14:25 – 20:02
“Top Chef” – 20:05 – 26:00
Reader Mail
Alan’s status as TV criticism revolutionary – 26:10 – 32:12
Best TV Holidays – 32:20 – 36:52
“Wonder Woman” and pilot talk – 37:05 – 51:00
Gay characters on TV – 51:00 – 01:01:50
TV Voice-overs – 01:02:00 – 01:08:10
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s the podcast…
love the podcast, but could you guys find someone tech savy enough to help you properly record and mix this? With good microphones and no lew rent audio wichever song you play at the beginning (it always sounds like you are playing it from a phone) just my two cents
Daniel! You know perfectly well why people hate the Globetrotters, because I started reading your recaps around the time of their elimination and I think you made a big fuss about it. If I recall correctly, they had an extremely doable by process of elimination challenge in Prague, in which they just had to correctly arrange a few letters to spell “Franz.” The Globetrotter competing got so frustrated by not understanding how to arrange letters to form a word that he decided to just completely give up and accept an insane time penalty They legitimately just gave up instead of taking the time to strain and perform the challenge with any logic. It was very disappointing. That was the first season I watched TAR so I feel perhaps too strongly about this.
But why would that make people HATE them? I totally remember feeling really, really disappointed with them and I have significantly less respect for them, but that don’t mean that I don’t like them still. The only people they hurt, after all, were themselves…
-Daniel
6 minutes of voice-over talk and no mention of Arrested Development?
I was thinking the same thing, but I guess it might come down to the difference between narration and a voice over. Also, I think the few times that Mad Men has had a voice over it has been really effective. Though I think most of the credit goes to Jon Hamm and that voice!
Dan: OK, you obviously don’t share a lot of the concerns going round about the ‘Wonder Woman’ pilot, but can you grant that a lot of “fangirls” have ground to roll their eyes at crap like Diana rolling her eyes over the boobs on her action figure being too small? Seriously, how many passes by how many female writers would polish up a turd like that because it doesn’t say anything interesting to me, structurally or otherwise, about the sexualization and objectification of women.
Craig – The action figure boobs scene has been taken wildly out of context and it’s a scene which, with a top-to-bottom rewrite, might actually have a point to make. As it stands? No. Not a good scene. Yes. Worthy of some concern. But again, the script people are treating as if it will be the pilot was a script that was written without an iota of outside feedback or consultation. With four months to rework that scene? It might work. It probably won’t. But it might.
-Daniel
OK, fair enough. I’m sure neither of us would like to have our first drafts read at our funerals, and it might well have a point to make. It could be rather funny, cool and pointedly satirical to see Wonder Woman getting to grips with PR and merchandising. (If you’ve got a strong stomach, I’d recommend ‘The Boys’ for a triple-X rated take on a superhero team who are, basically, psychopathic frat boys more interested in their cut of the merch revenue than doing good.) Hell, I even like Beyonce so bring on ‘Single Ladies’.
I’m just not that confident any amount of re-writing could overcome Kelley’s awful track record of writing women. Constance M. Burge’s stuff isn’t my cup of tea but she’s a decent writer. I don’t recall the episodes of ‘Ally McBeal’ and ‘Boston Public’ she wrote or co-wrote really being that much better than those he wrote himself, because the fundamentals were so awful.
Then again, I’ll be very happy to come back here and eat a whole humble pie with a side of crow when I’m proved wrong. I’d sincerely like that to happen.
That was a really interesting question about the “gay but not too gay” trope. I don’t know about anyone else, but my problem with Erica Hahn on Grey’s wasn’t her out of nowhere coming out but she was a particularly tiresome example of another really obnoxious trope — the career-obsessed woman who is also an emasculating shrew and borderline sociopath. Did she have a purpose except to make Christina sympathetic by comparison?
OK, help me out folks. I thought I have been listening to this podcast for a while, but the Josh Schwartz reference went over my head. When and why did he quit listening to the podcast?
StudioPlant – Go back through the archives and find the January TCA podcast featuring our 45 minute interview with Schwartz and Fedak… And, as Alan said here, Schwartz has never really been a listener. His excuse is that the one time he tried listening was the Comic-Con roadtrip podcast…
-Daniel
Will do. Can a pod cast be so bad that it becomes legend? The answer, probably but in really small circles.
Note on Christmas episodes: Chuck season one ended with Chuck watching Sarah summarily execute a guy then lie to Chuck about it. So that was sort of a downer ending for a Christmas episode.
I’m surprise that during the 10 minutes of discussing gay characters, there was no mention of the greatest gay character of all time in Omar Little.
Beyond Chrismukkah, faith on “The O.C.” deserves mention here–especially a great Passover episode that didn’t scream This Is Our Special Jewish Episode.
Also, Seth and Ryan were one of the most praiseworthy gay couples on TV–their relationship was written (and even reacted to) with a level of nonchalance that I have yet to see replicated.