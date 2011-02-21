Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 61

Happy President’s Day, Boys & Girls.

It’s podcasting time for Team Firewall & Iceberg.

With nothing really to review this week, we’re all over the map on the podcast. We do a reality round-up touching on new seasons of “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and “America’s Next Top Model,” plus the series premiere of “Shedding for the Wedding” (and even talk about “Top Chef,” so that Alan can join in).

Then we answer a ton of reader mail, allowing us to talk about last week’s Slate article about Alan, David E. Kelley’s “Wonder Woman,” TV’s treatment of gay characters and a handful of other subjects.

Here’s the breakdown:

Reality Round-Up

“Survivor: Redemption Island” – 02:00 – 07:00

“The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business” – 07:00 – 10:45

“America’s Next Top Model” – 10:15 – 14:20

“Shedding for the Wedding” – 14:25 – 20:02

“Top Chef” – 20:05 – 26:00

Reader Mail

Alan’s status as TV criticism revolutionary – 26:10 – 32:12

Best TV Holidays – 32:20 – 36:52

“Wonder Woman” and pilot talk – 37:05 – 51:00

Gay characters on TV – 51:00 – 01:01:50

TV Voice-overs – 01:02:00 – 01:08:10

