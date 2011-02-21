Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 61

02.21.11 8 years ago 16 Comments

Happy President’s Day, Boys & Girls.
It’s podcasting time for Team Firewall & Iceberg.
With nothing really to review this week, we’re all over the map on the podcast. We do a reality round-up touching on new seasons of “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and “America’s Next Top Model,” plus the series premiere of “Shedding for the Wedding” (and even talk about “Top Chef,” so that Alan  can join in).
Then we answer a ton of reader mail, allowing us to talk about last week’s Slate article about Alan, David E. Kelley’s “Wonder Woman,” TV’s treatment of gay characters and a handful of other subjects.
Here’s the breakdown:
Reality Round-Up
“Survivor: Redemption Island” – 02:00 – 07:00
“The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business” – 07:00 – 10:45
“America’s Next Top Model” – 10:15 – 14:20
“Shedding for the Wedding” – 14:25 – 20:02
“Top Chef” – 20:05 – 26:00
Reader Mail
Alan’s status as TV criticism revolutionary – 26:10 – 32:12
Best TV Holidays – 32:20 – 36:52
“Wonder Woman” and pilot talk – 37:05 – 51:00
Gay characters on TV – 51:00 – 01:01:50
TV Voice-overs – 01:02:00 – 01:08:10

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

