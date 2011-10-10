Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 98

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

It’s time for the season’s final “Breaking Bad”-centric installment of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast.

Sniffle.

Starting next week, the podcast will cease to have any kind of reliable structure.

It’s a tragedy, really.

So expect plenty of “Breaking Bad” finale talk, but first we’ve got a slew of reviews including looks at the new seasons of “Bored to Dead” and “The Walking Dead,” plus random conversations about early cancellations and our favorite recent “Simpsons” episodes.

This week’s breakdown:

“Bored to Death” — 01:00 – 8:30

“Enlightened” — 8:30 – 20:15

“Last Man Standing” — 20:20 – 27:00

“The Walking Dead” — 27:00 – 36:40

Cancellations — 37:00 – 45:30

“The Simpsons” renewal — 45:00 – 01:00:30

“Breaking Bad” finale – 01:00:30 – 01:24:44

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s the podcast…