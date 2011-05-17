Listen: Gavin DeGraw releases new single ahead of album release

Ryan Tedder has struck again with his songwriting chops, this time in conjunction with Gavin DeGraw. The famed producer is co-writer behind “Not Over You,”Â the first single from singer-songwriter DeGraw’s forthcoming new album “Sweeter.”

The set will be out August 9 via J Records; The single will drop at retailers and radio during the first week of June.

The track is streaming below.

Tedder shows up twice on the full-length, which was recorded all over the United States, at “[Tedder’s] studio in Denver, Blackbird Studio in Nashville, producer Butch Walker’s space in Venice, CA (where Bob Dylan recorded some tracks in the ’70s), and the legendary Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood,” says a release.

The pianist and singer is out on tour with Maroon 5 this summer starting on June 2 to support. His last album, “Free,” was released in 2009.

This single will likely make an impact on adult top 40 radio with any luck. Do you like it?

