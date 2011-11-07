Listen: Jason Segal, Amy Adams, Feist sing a ‘Happy Song’ for ‘The Muppets’

#The Muppets #Flight of the Conchords
11.07.11 7 years ago

Need a pick-me-up after the new “Breaking Dawn – Part 1” soundtrack? How about a “Happy Song” with the Muppets?

“The Muppets” 2011 movie principals Jason Segal and Amy Adams help to lead “Life’s a Happy Song.” The title may make you urp, as may some of the lyrical content, but it may be more digestible considering who wrote it. Bret McKenzie, one half of “New Zealand’s second most popular guitar-based, digi-bongo, a cappella, rap-funk-comedy folk duo” Flight of the Conchords, is serving as music supervisor on the film. Blame him for this interestingly gummy original track for the film, due in theaters on Nov. 23. Keep your ears open: Feist and Mickey Rooney also pull a cameo on the track.

There’s also Joanna Newsom’s nice little take on the famous puppets’ theme song.

“The Muppets” soundtrack is out on Nov. 21.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Muppets#Flight of the Conchords
TAGSAMY ADAMSFEISTflight of the conchordsJASON SEGALJOANNA NEWSOMthe muppets

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP