Listen: Jason Segal, Amy Adams, Feist sing a ‘Happy Song’ for ‘The Muppets’

Need a pick-me-up after the new “Breaking Dawn – Part 1” soundtrack? How about a “Happy Song” with the Muppets?

“The Muppets” 2011 movie principals Jason Segal and Amy Adams help to lead “Life’s a Happy Song.” The title may make you urp, as may some of the lyrical content, but it may be more digestible considering who wrote it. Bret McKenzie, one half of “New Zealand’s second most popular guitar-based, digi-bongo, a cappella, rap-funk-comedy folk duo” Flight of the Conchords, is serving as music supervisor on the film. Blame him for this interestingly gummy original track for the film, due in theaters on Nov. 23. Keep your ears open: Feist and Mickey Rooney also pull a cameo on the track.

There’s also Joanna Newsom’s nice little take on the famous puppets’ theme song.

“The Muppets” soundtrack is out on Nov. 21.