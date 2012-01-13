Listen: Jennifer Hudson, Rick Ross and Ne-Yo all ‘Think Like a Man’

If this film’s movie poster were a person, I would punch it in the face. But I’m willing to look beyond it: “Think Like a Man” could very well have a hit song to promote its release.

Jennifer Hudson, Ne-Yo and Rick Ross actually make for an interesting combo on this rhythmic R&B title track. The “Dreamgirls” star carries the weight with Ne-Yo helping mainly on that hook. By the time Rawse jumps in with his verse, there’s a pretty good groove going.

But then he does. And there’s something in the way that Rick Ross says the word “money” that makes me weak in the knees, and that’s the ONLY thing he’s got going for the rap. It’s requisite, after-all, and a retort to Hudson’s original plot point, that her man screwed up, and they broke up.

“I hate to see the tears in your eyes / Of course I want my cake and eat too, I’m a guy,” Ross rhymes, likely delivered as he removes the plastic packaging from a bachelor-prone frozen meal.

Still, the melody line to the song is almost exotic, kind of soaring, and makes the lyrics ride in the back seat, thank goodness.

“Think Like a Man” — based on Steve Harvey’s unbearable “non-fiction” book “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man” — is out on March 9.

Jennifer Hudson “Think Like a Man” ft. Ne-Yo and Rick Ross by EpicRecords