Listen: Jennifer Lopez new single with Pitbull, ‘Dance Again’

Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull have certainly proven to be a winning combination before with “On the Floor,” and now the two have reunited for “Dance Again,” J Lo”s new single that will be out either March 30, if you believe Lopez, or April 2, if you believe her label chief L.A. Reid. (Do you think they disagreed this way before one was on “American Idol” and the other was on “X Factor?”)

Either way, everyone seems to agree that the video will premiere on “American Idol” on April 5.

No word on if this is for a new album or what the plan is, but listen below to the 20-second snippet of the very upbeat, disco track and tell us what you think.

In the meantime, go to Lopez”s website where there”s a puzzle of a sexy shot from the video, a piece of which gets revealed every time J-Lo gets another 15,000 Facebook shares.

