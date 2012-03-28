Listen: Jennifer Lopez new single with Pitbull, ‘Dance Again’

#Facebook
03.28.12 6 years ago

Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull have certainly proven to be a winning combination before with “On the Floor,”  and now the two have reunited for “Dance Again,” J Lo”s new single that will be out either March 30, if you believe Lopez, or April 2, if you believe her label chief L.A. Reid.  (Do you think they disagreed this way before one was on “American Idol” and the other was on “X Factor?”)

Either way, everyone seems to agree that the video will premiere on “American Idol” on April 5.

[More after the jump…]

No word on if this is for a new album or what the plan is, but listen below to the 20-second snippet of the very upbeat, disco track and tell us what you think.

In the meantime, go to Lopez”s website where there”s a puzzle of a  sexy shot from the video, a piece of which gets revealed every time J-Lo gets another 15,000 Facebook shares. 

Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter @HitfixMelinda
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Facebook
TAGSAMERICAN IDOLDANCE AGAINFacebookJENNIFER LOPEZL.A. REIDon the floorPITBULLX FACTOR

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP