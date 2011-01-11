Listen: Kanye West and Jay-Z are hard as a mother… in ‘H.A.M.’

It’s kind of nice that when Kanye West says he’s gonna do something, he’s actually done it. A 30-minute mini-film for “Runaway?” A collaboration with Justin Bieber (sigh)? Solid Getting Out Our Dreams (G.O.O.D.) signees and a G.O.O.D. Friday release every week leading up to his album release last year? Check, check, check, check.
When he boasted of a forthcoming EP — and then a full-length album — with Jay-Z, I’ll admit I doubted. But this thing, “Watch the Throne,” just got a lot more real.
As previously reported, Ye and Hov plotted a single release for today, and I’ll be damned, they’re trying hard. “H.A.M.” is raucous and urgency, bursting with paranoia when those choral voices jump in, dripping with bravado when both rappers are released from their respective cages with some of the same *rowr* they harnessed in “Monster” from West’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”
But — hear this — West’s nasally “haaaam” on the chorus sounds downright silly, a made-up acronym for “hard as a motherfucker,” as bleating, double-time beats, a full string-orchestra and instrumental interludes force “Transformers” level of mechanized drama. It makes me take the thing less seriously, but I don’t blame producer Lex Luger, who’s signature move is those gargantuan peaks. Jay-Z seems to have more fun with his rhymes, so maybe it’s just West you makes it sound like he’s the only one who thinks he’s got something left to prove.
I don’t expect you’ll be hearing this on top 40 — too many expletives, too street, and there’s too much going on there. But it will make the common rotation somewhere, and it does hint at great things to come when “Watch This Throne” drops. Oh, and it will drop.
Kanye West made my top 10 for 2010, and Jay-Z was there in 2009. Way to already start owning 2011, guys.
“Like” the “Watch The Throne” page on Facebook to stream, or just check the YouTube version below, before UMG pulls it. And keep your eyes on listn.to/watchthethrone for more announcements from the pair.
Not really keen on the song to be honest.
Katie, darling. You are trying so hard to prove with your words how “hard” this music is, but I guess you haven’t heard real hard hip-hop before. The chorus? Soft. The orchestral music? Soft. The piano solo? Super-soft. This is not, I repeat, NOT “street.” This is what passes as hardcore in the modern rap-pop era, but it is not. You’ll have to dig a decade or two back. Listen to Schooly D, Public Enemy, Ice T, N.W.A., and then you’ll get the idea. As far as vocals, Hova is good as always, but the only bleating being done is by Kanye West, who once again has applied so many effects to his voice it is unrecognizable from his trademark whimpery whine of a rap delivery. There’s a great beat here, but it is dumbed down for the 14-year-old girls by the other ingredients mentioned above.
there is no way this will be playing for 14-year-olds on traditional mainstream pop radio. urban radio? sure.
while the orchestral music is considered a “soft” element, some of the very artists you named have used “soft” lines against the hard beats, just as this does. dre has his cutesy piano lines, too. ice-t’s toughest (and more recognizable) tracks had more rock/punk influences than rap. public enemy had its james brown brass samples. etc. it’s not the “streetest” or toughest song it in the world, but it’s not the least.
and there’s zero need to wag weiners for a “who grew up on this shit more” pissing contest. you comment way too much on this site to keep showing up with the same condescening “darling.”
and as i said, not the biggest fan of kanye’s delivery on this either. (you say “whine,” i say it just sounds like he’s trying to hard to prove something. potato pahtahtoe)
This is jay z , and west haveing fun.In my opinion rap has no wrong … its all rap .. but hardcore this is not.. we have been numbed by “pretty boy swag” among others. real rap is all but gone .. just a feild of copy cats ..but its all we got so jay has to save us .. lol
The music behind the lyrics in this song is unmatched. This is such a beautiful/hard song all in one. Kanye West been fire ever since good Fridays and I dont see this mother fucker slowin down for a while. Watch the Throne and that CRS album are hopefully coming soon and that’s gonna be some dope ass shit.