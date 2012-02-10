Listen: Katy Perry previews ‘Part’ of new single from ‘Dream’ reissue

Katy Perry’s record-breaking “Teenage Dream” is finally getting its inevitable deluxe reissue, and it’s packing a brand new treat. “Part of Me” will be the first single off of the “Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection,” due on March 27.

The album will include three fresh tracks, the Kanye West-enhanced “E.T.,” the Missy Elliott-featuring “T.G.I.F. (Last Friday Night),” an acoustic version of “The One That Got Away” produced by Jon Brion and a seven-minute Tommie Sunshine mix of the six No. 1 hits from the album.

What are the six? “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” “E.T.,” “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” and “The One That Got Away,” to jog your memory. Six No. 1s from a single album ties Michael Jackson’s record.

“Part of Me” was helmed by Perry’s production main squeezes, Max Martin and Dr. Luke. Have a listen below.