Listen: LCD Soundsystem covers Franz Ferdinand for Record Store Day

On Monday, I went over some of the biggest Record Store Day releases to drop on Saturday, April 16, but there are certainly more gems to be had on that glorious shopping date.

One option is the Domino Records EP of Franz Ferdinand covers, which includes LCD Soundsystem’s seven-and-a-half minute take on “Live Alone.” That original track, at 3:30, was featured on the rock band’s 2009 effort “Tonight.”

The rest of the FF “Covers EP” on colored 12″ vinyle includes another version of “Live Alone” with Debbie Harry and the band itself, plus Magnetic Fields’ Stephin Merritt on “Dream Again,” ESG on “What She Came For” and Peaches on “Turn It On.” You can do your own damn version of “Take Me Out” in your head.

Check out the details on Domino’s other RSD releases — plus some more tracks — here.

OK, I’m done talking about “retired” LCD. For now.

LCD Soundsystem – Live Alone (Franz Ferdinand cover) by DominoRecordCo