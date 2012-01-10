B-

Listen: Leonard Cohen goes into the ‘Darkness’ in new ‘Old’ song

01.10.12 7 years ago

Go in with some certain expectations when Leonard Cohen titles a song “Darkness.”

This morose, devoted songwriter has sung his fair share of shaded tunes. This one, off of his forthcoming “Old Ideas,” layers a little bounce over a traditional blues-structure. There’s nothing terribly personalized or confessional locked in the lyrics, but the close mix on the bass notes and his rumbly mumble lay the mood down right.

My only point of contention are the light, pretty backing vocals, which seem to soften the blow of his sub-tone growl, a kind of coldly sentimental light at the end of this tunnel of “Darkness.” It’s a adult-contemporary misstep, like using a Rhodes when you should use a mean, temporal organ sound or a choir when you should use a bevy saxes. But he’s an old man — I wouldn’t say that out of cruelty, the guy named his album “Old Ideas,” for crying out loud. He can recruit angels if he wants to.

“Old Ideas” is out on Jan. 31 via Columbia and is Cohen’s first studio set since 2004. You can also check out the album’s first single “Show Me the Place” here.

Around The Web

TAGSLEONARD COHEN

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP