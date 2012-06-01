Listen: Lil Wayne collabs with Big Sean and Chris Brown for new tracks

Lil Wayne may have recent conflict with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. camp — specifically Pusha T — but that hasn’t kept him from releasing what has been suggested is the first song to arrive from his “I Am Not a Human Being 2” album.

“My Homies Still” features G.O.O.D. Music’s Big Sean, from whom Weezy borrows heavily for the hook and even some of the rap’s generally sunny outlook; he injects “Go stupid” from Sean’s 2011 hit “Dance (A$$)” while he and his collaborator weave around girls, skating and a mix of both good and bad one-liners.

I can’t stand how it opens. I grow to love it as it ends. Their voices are good together. Too bad their respective labels aren’t.

Pusha T lobbed a little beef Lil Wayne’s lil buddy Drake’s and Young Money’s way with his “Exodus 23:1,” with veiled talk of “n*ggas” signing other “n*ggas” and “Contract all f*cked / Explain up I guess that means you all f*cked up.” This was a little more than a week ago, after which Weezy Tweeted “F*ck pusha t and anybody that love em.” About a day later, he dropped Pusha diss track “Goulish.” (It wasn’t… great.. They can’t all be zingers, but you can actually give a response some time, Wayne.)

Boys. Lil Wayne and Pusha T’s old crew Clipse used to war about half a dozen years ago. But Wayne obviously doesn’t want newly reignited bad blood to keep him from pushing out “Homies.” The party must go on.

So while that track is a fiesta, Lil Wayne’s new track with Chris Brown, “What Your Girl Like,” is like a two-man rave. There is just way too much going on in the production, though it’s nice to hear human pothole Brown sing something outside of the voice box and auto-corrector. This song, seems to borrow from another source, a testosterone-y response to the call of The Waitresses’ “I Know What Boys Like.”