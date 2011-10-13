Listen: Major Lazer drops new slamming track, ‘Original Don’

10.13.11 7 years ago

Oh my god, this track is busier than Ben & Jerry”s Chubby Hubby ice cream. Major Lazer”s “Original Don” featuring The Party, the possible lead single from the duo”s forthcoming album isn”t out on an EP until  Nov. 1, but they dropped the track on their Facebook page today.

Major Lazer (individually known as Diplo and Switch) have crammed everything but the kitchen sink in this tune including screaming “Run the track” at us every now and then.

As amazing as Major Lazer is, we often find we like their creations better in smaller doses and incorporated in other tunes, such as how Beyonce”s “Run The World (Girls)” owes all its fierceness to Major Lazer”s “Pon de Floor.”

Major Lazer, who are working with No Doubt on the So Cal band”s loooong-awaited album, snared Vampire Weekend, Bruno Mars and Sean Paul to work on their next set, according to Popdust.

 

