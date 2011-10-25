Listen: Mazzy Star to ‘Lay Down’ new album in lieu of fresh single

Last year at the U.S. edition of All Tomorrow’s Parties, Hope Sandoval sent me straight off to Dreamland, in many good ways. The light-dappled eddies of her butter-smooth voice shot me straight back to 1994, to Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You,” just a couple years before the Cowboy Junkies charmed the world with the same sound on their cover of the Velvets’ “Sweet Jane.” It was a cool period where ladies sounded like women, somewhat of a predecessor to artists like Neko Case, Beach House and Liz Phair, at least to these ears.

Mazzy Star — the winning combination of Sandoval and David Roback — hasn’t released a new album since 1996. They split that year and then around the turn of the century, they went on a brief reunion tour, during which they played unreleased and new songs. Since then, both have sworn that they’d eventually put something out, including that time in 2009 Sandoval swore a new album was coming, even if the release date was a little bit hazy.

That prospective date is still hazy, as the promise of a complete volume is set merely for some time in 2012.

But, like Mazzy Star’s music: no need to rush, folks. Take it easy. Here, start with brand new “Lay Myself Down,” the B-Side to forthcoming new single “Common Burn,” both due for download on Oct. 31. A 7″ of the two-song single will be available soon after.

According to a release, the two new tracks were recorded in California, London and Norway. The duo will tour in 2012, to be followed by an album.