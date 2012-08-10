Listen: Muse integrate dubstep into new song ‘Unsustainable’

Muse is getting messy. Their Olympic theme song “Survival” was a repurposed Queen imitation, forced into a puffy, bloated lyrical mold about personal glory.
“What can you do?” Muse frontman Matt Bellamy told NPR when they asked him about the widespread criticism of the song. “I can’t imagine what we could have done right for the Olympics.”
Well, maybe not the Olympics, but Muse could’ve done right by their fans by finding a solid song to follow it up. Instead, we get “Unsustainable,” which was their nod at EDM, a la deadmau5 and Skrillex.
The first third of the track is choral and symphonic cinema, a blip of a revelation they may have developed during the new “Dark Knight” movie. Then there’s a melody-less dubstep diversion, before Hans Zimmer and wom-wommm-wommm-brrrrr combine together like children singing in a round.
It’s wordless, except interspersed is a TV reporter breaking down how modern society produces an unsustainable energy exchange (hence the song name) and how the organization of energy will devolve into entropy. Or something. It’s some solid, paranoid stuff, delivered paranoid-ly, and I can’t argue with that.
What’s wrong here is the songlessness of it. God knows, Muse’s muse Radiohead have released some fairly meandering space jams, but within context. And without such pretension and brazen imitation. No matter how hard Bellamy and Co. are rocking out in this video (in the EYES of a ROBOT), there isn’t much there there.
Muse’s “The 2nd Law” isn’t shaping up so hot, mostly because it hasn’t taken shape. Of course, I don’t need them to re-make “Origin of Symmetry” or their other sonically similar albums. But nothing’s stuck yet.
Meanwhile, Muse is confirmed to perform at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics on Sunday, and will probably play “Survival.” So there’s that.
written by some woman that’s never created any thing worth artistic merit.
five bucks says Katie Hasty has yet to see Muse live
No I bet she hasn’t!! I’ve seen them live 3 times in the past 2 years…very spoilt now because other groups just don’t match up to them!
I’ve seen Muse live. Not impressed, they lacked, oh what’s the word…energy. Want a good live band, check out Arcade Fire.
Also, if every critic had to “created any thing worth artistic merit”, there would just be a bunch of musicians sitting around criticizing each other. That’s like saying you have to have been a professional athlete to comment on the sport.
I think Muse has made a series of missteps starting with “Survival” which was indeed a poor, misguided Queen imitation with truly terrible lyrics to boot. This is yet another failed experiment. Why doesn’t Muse find their own sound instead of trying to capitalize on other artists’?
@velocityknown Have you seen the same Muse that everyone else has seen? Because the Muse I’ve seen, twice, was two of the most amazing concerts I’ve been to! Nothing but energy and showmanship!
On another note, I’m not sure why “Survival” is getting so much negative feedback. While it’s not my favorite Muse song, it’s still a song I love listening to! Unsustainable is Muses’ attempt at trying a new sound out, with their personal touch on it, and I dig it!!
Haters gonna hate, and that’s all there is to it! Wise up and learn to appreciate good music!
I don’t like this much, but Survival is awesome.
What on earth are you talking about??!
Survival is briliant, Unsustainable sounds awesome…can’t wait to hear the rest of it…
Looking forward to The 2nd Law with excitement and my tickets are booked to see them at the O2. I think you’re being deliberately obtuse. And why bring Radiohead into everything? Muse are themselves not Radiohead. Oh ,and I know what I like to listen to. (I’m 47 and have had enough practise at that!) Roll on the Olympic Closing Ceromony…Muse will be brilliant… as usual.
This radiohead comparison is so old… Outside of “endlessly” what sone even remotely comes close to radiohead
What Muse is trying (badly) to do now in 2012 Radiohead was doing brilliantly and changing musical landscapes in the year 2000. The King Of Limbs have EDM music played with real instruments, and it was released almost two years ago. I disagree with the comparisons among Radiohead and Muse, because Radiohead is good. Muse is not.
It’s getting so tiresome listening to music critics compare Muse to Radiohead. Could you be any lazier? In the entire Muse catalog, there are maybe two or three songs that have a faint whiff of Radiohead. But what is wrong with that anyhow? A band as superb as Radiohead comes along once in a generation, so drawing a little inspiration from them isn’t exactly a bad thing. And nice call saying Muse’s album isn’t shaping up so hot, given that we know so very much about it. Any music critic should know that Muse will tease you with one track, and then deliver an album where not another song sounds similar. “Supermassive Black Hole” anyone?
Okay, what is it with Muse fans insisting that their opinion is the only one that matters when it comes to music?
Survival is a rubbish song – poor lyrically. Unsustainable had potential – but went down hill as soon as it was released. Why? Because Muse seem to be unable to decide on a direction they wish to follow. Do they want to make a “concept” album focusing on ‘dupstep’ or do they want to make Queen songs?
Bellemy and Co had the potential to go on and be something massive, sadly, there fans are all too happy to praise them even when they don’t derseve it.
Radiohead have done this previously, and they have done it brillantly. Muse are looking for commercial sales – thats where they have gone wrong!
If Katey was familiar with Muse’s work, she’d know they often use transitional music to move between themes in their albums. That’s what this sounds like to me. This isn’t going to be a radio hit, but it probably fits in the structure of the album.