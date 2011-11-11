Listen: New Black Keys B-Side ‘Run Right Back’ goes back in time

The Black Keys’ Black Friday single “Lonely Boy” b/w “Run Right Back” will be out at the end of the month, and now you can hear both sides of that effort, in advance of the Dec. 6 full-length “El Camino.”
“Run Right Back” seems to be a bit of a generic, classic-rock inspired thumper, Dan Auerbach’s bluesy howl moving around the curves of some unknown girl. I’m not as wild about it as I am about “Lonely Boy,” but I tend to like the duo a bit more raw than they are here, despite the wild-haired guitar lick.
And with the production from Danger Mouse, “El Camino” might be a lot of that mix, oscillating between gutter-sexy blues and more straight-forward rock tracks, a combo that helped the Black Keys earn 2010 Grammy wins for “Brothers.”
The “Lonely Boy” single is out Nov. 25.
I’m a huge Black Keys fan and I am upset that there not doing as much bluesy stuff like in Rubber Factory, but I still dig the stuff they’re doing now. Brothers, in my opinion, was like their soul album, and El Camino seems to be a more straight-foward rock n’ roll like you said.
man, I LOVE “rubber factory” but i can see why some of those sounds cant be continued en masse four or five albums on.
Not bad. I agree with the earlier poster with the opinion that it’s not as raw and bluesy as their previous work (mostly thickfreakness, The Big Come Up, and Magic Potion), but I guess they’re evolving (not sure if that’s a good or bad thing). Brothers was definitely a different sound for them, but after selling that many copies and getting popular, the pressure in on to follow up strong.