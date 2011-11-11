Listen: New Black Keys B-Side ‘Run Right Back’ goes back in time

#The Black Keys
11.11.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

The Black Keys’ Black Friday single “Lonely Boy” b/w “Run Right Back” will be out at the end of the month, and now you can hear both sides of that effort, in advance of the Dec. 6 full-length “El Camino.”

“Run Right Back” seems to be a bit of a generic, classic-rock inspired thumper, Dan Auerbach’s bluesy howl moving around the curves of some unknown girl. I’m not as wild about it as I am about “Lonely Boy,” but I tend to like the duo a bit more raw than they are here, despite the wild-haired guitar lick.

And with the production from Danger Mouse, “El Camino” might be a lot of that mix, oscillating between gutter-sexy blues and more straight-forward rock tracks, a combo that helped the Black Keys earn 2010 Grammy wins for “Brothers.”

The “Lonely Boy” single is out Nov. 25.

TOPICS#The Black Keys
TAGSdanger mouseel caminolonely boyrun right backthe black keys

