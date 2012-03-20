B

Listen: Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown team up for ‘Right By My Side’

The latest in a long line of Chris Brown apologists is hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj, who recently collaborated with the still bizarrely-popular (and now Grammy-winning) tantrum-thrower on “Right By My Side”, a track from her upcoming sophomore album “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded”. And today, lucky us, the song was leaked out all over the interwebs for our listening enjoyment. Yippee!

“It all comes down to this/I miss your morning kiss,” sings Minaj in the cringe-worthy opening lines of the track, which essentially has she and Brown portraying lovers pining for each other after having a falling out.

“Let’s meet at our favorite spot/You know the one, right around the block,” coos Brown in his portion, before Minaj launches into one of her famously raunchy raps: “When my pussy game so cold that he always seem to come back/Cause he know that it”d be a wrap/When I”m riding it from the back,” she spits at one point. Yeah, you have fun with that.

Look, I’m not gonna say that the chorus isn’t catchy (“I-I I-I, I”m not living life/I”m not living right/I”m not living if you”re not by my side”) and that the high-gloss production doesn’t get the job done well enough, but in all frankness it’s hard for me to consider “Right By My Side” solely on its artistic merits when I find the man being featured on it so incredibly reprehensible. Still, if I’m being fair – a state that requires me to take my enormous personal dislike for Chris Brown out of the equation – I’d have to go ahead and rate the track a solid “B”.

After listening to the song below, be sure and grade it for yourself at top left…

“Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” will be released on April 3.

