Listen: Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown team up for ‘Right By My Side’

The latest in a long line of Chris Brown apologists is hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj, who recently collaborated with the still bizarrely-popular (and now Grammy-winning) tantrum-thrower on “Right By My Side”, a track from her upcoming sophomore album “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded”. And today, lucky us, the song was leaked out all over the interwebs for our listening enjoyment. Yippee!
“It all comes down to this/I miss your morning kiss,” sings Minaj in the cringe-worthy opening lines of the track, which essentially has she and Brown portraying lovers pining for each other after having a falling out.
“Let’s meet at our favorite spot/You know the one, right around the block,” coos Brown in his portion, before Minaj launches into one of her famously raunchy raps: “When my pussy game so cold that he always seem to come back/Cause he know that it”d be a wrap/When I”m riding it from the back,” she spits at one point. Yeah, you have fun with that.
Look, I’m not gonna say that the chorus isn’t catchy (“I-I I-I, I”m not living life/I”m not living right/I”m not living if you”re not by my side”) and that the high-gloss production doesn’t get the job done well enough, but in all frankness it’s hard for me to consider “Right By My Side” solely on its artistic merits when I find the man being featured on it so incredibly reprehensible. Still, if I’m being fair – a state that requires me to take my enormous personal dislike for Chris Brown out of the equation – I’d have to go ahead and rate the track a solid “B”.
After listening to the song below, be sure and grade it for yourself at top left…
Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris
“Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” will be released on April 3.
The song’s cool. Definitely a top ten hit. ….and Chris, take it easy with the progesterone. You’re raging like a girl who gets beat up every nite and still can’t leave her man. Rihanna’s over it. Get your white a@* over it too!
You still have your PANTIES in a bunch over Chris Brown? He doesnt care about you, nor does he need your consent. Chris has MANY songs about love, and will continue to make then. If you dont like it, dont listen. OBVIOUSLY he’s talented, just look how many people want to work with him. INCLUDING Rihanna. Go get a clue and learn to report UNBIASED news!
Thanks for reading!
I agree, leave chris alone. Report the news not your opinion!
I agree, leave chris alone. Report the news, not your opinion!
wow. this is unbiased reporting at its best. chris did a horrible thing, and has tried to pay for his mistakes and move on. so do your job and try to be more unbiased next time. people come here to read about the song and the artists, not your personal views on chris brown.