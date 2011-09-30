Listen: Susan Boyle sings sparse version of Depeche Mode’s ‘Enjoy the Silence’

Susan Boyle, meet Depeche Mode.

The former “Britain’s Got Talent” singer covers the iconic Brit synthpop group’s “Enjoy the Silence” on her upcoming third album, “Someone To Watch Over Me.”

Boyle slows the tune down and strips it of the electronic bombast used by Depeche Mode, leaving a spare, piano-driven ballad that builds to brief choral climax, before going out on the piano riff.

“The melody of the song is just beautiful,” Boyle explained to Rolling Stone, “but really that lyric sounds like it will touch so many people in the way it touched me.”

“Someone To Watch Over Me” also features a Joni Mitchell cover (“Both Sides, Now”) and a song written by former ABBA masterminds Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson (“You Have To Be There”).

The album will be released November 1.

Listen to the song here: