Listen: The Band Perry return with haunting ‘Better Dig Two’

It”s ’til death do us part” and beyond for The Band Perry on new single, “Better Dig Two.”

The sibling trio, who struck both pop and country pay dirt last year with “If I Die Young,” released the first single from their sophomore set today, even though the album won”t come out until next Spring.

Produced by Rick Rubin, the track is a dark ballad about a woman, who took a vow to never divorce her husband, so if he goes before her, the gravedigger better “dig two” because she”s following soon after. Listen to it here. We’ll embed it as soon as Rolling Stone’s exclusive runs out.

“Let the stone say, ‘Here lies a girl whose only crutch was loving a man a little too much”,” Kimberly Perry sings in one of her most-understated, yet best vocals. She never blatantly threatens to kill him, but it”s clear that if his ring should start to slip off, there”s going to be trouble, especially if she sees him “with someone else.” As she hauntingly sings at the end, “I told you on the day we wed, I was going to love you ’til I was dead.”

The song”s spare production, bolstered by a meaty banjo intro, serves it well and makes it even more spooky, just in time for Halloween. The tune builds in intensity (and instrumentation) as Perry’s vocal grows more and more impassioned. It feels like something out of a western. It’s a shame it’s too late for Kevin Costner’s “Hatfield & McCoys.”

The trio, who just wrapped up a tour with Brad Paisley, will debut the song on the CMA Music Awards this Thursday on ABC.