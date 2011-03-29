Listen: The Motion/Captured Podcast with James Gunn and Rainn Wilson from ‘Super’

South By Southwest was a blur for me this year.

I need to figure out some foolproof way to stay healthy on the road. I’m going to guess that packing on a trip to Area 51 right before I head to Austin for a week of sleepless nights isn’t the best plan I’ve ever had, because holy cow did I get sick at the end of the festival.

Thankfully I was still in good shape when I joined Rainn Wilson and James Gunn onstage to moderate the panel on their new film “Super.” And with those two, “moderate” really just means, “Ask a few questions that aren’t totally stupid, then get out of the way.” They’re both very entertaining guys, and together, they’ve got a really fun energy. It’s obvious they enjoyed working together, and that they’re both proud of the film they’ve made.

I saw and reviewed the film out of last year’s Toronto Film Festival, and the more I’ve thought about it, the more the things I like outweigh the things I didn’t. It’s so crazy, and it has such a strong sense of voice, and it features some remarkably devoted performances by Wilson, Ellen Page, Kevin Bacon, and more. Sitting down with them after our panel, we had a half-hour conversation that featured a great round of Movie God.

At the start of the week, I had Scott Swan over, and we sat down to talk about this week in home video and to introduce the Wilson/Gunn interview, and it was a great, loose chat. When I’m on the road, I don’t talk to Scott often, so it’s nice that we have this excuse to catch up on the air.

Here’s a breakdown for this episode, in case you want to fast-forward right to something:

00:00 – 7:15: Introduction



7:15 – 15:15: Does Brian De Palma need his own Leonardo Di Caprio?



15:15 – 18:55 : What is James Gunn’s “Super”?



18:55 – 47:45 : James Gunn and Rainn Wilson interview at SXSW



47:45 – 1:07:00: This week in DVD and Blu-ray, featuring “The Tourist,” “Yogi Bear,” “How Do You Know,” “The Venture Brothers Season 4,” “Stand By Me,” and more.



1:07:00 – 1:10:48 – Wrapping it up

There’s another podcast coming on Thursday of this week, and in that one, we’ll have an interview with the director of the new film, “Rubber.” Big week of podcasting, and I hope it’s worth the wait.