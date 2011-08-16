Listen: The Motion/Captured Podcast with ‘Raymond’ creator Phil Rosenthal

It’s been a while since I’ve had Scott Swan over to record a podcast, and I could blame Comic-Con or I could blame other trips, or I could blame Scott’s crazy work schedule or the films he’s gearing up to direct, but the truth is, we just plain let it get away from us. My bad entirely.

This weekend, though, I finally got him over to the house, and we sat down for what turned out to be one of our longest, loosest, strangest podcast recording sessions so far. The reason I enjoy doing this show with Scott is that I’ve known him for over 25 years now, and the two of us can gab about pretty much anything with little or no preparation. It keeps things spontaneous, and almost no one else has the ability to reduce me to helpless tears of laughter as often or as scientifically as him.

I’m still struggling to find the exact right format for the show, but one thing you’ve been very vocal about is that you want Movie God to be part of the show. Rest assured, we brought it back this week. We also have an interview, as normal, this time with Phil Rosenthal, who created “Everybody Loves Raymond.” He has a new documentary out on DVD and Blu-ray right now, and we talked to him about trying to reproduce that hit show for a Russian audience.

We cover a lot of ground this time, though, as you can tell from the breakdown of the show:

Introduction/Opening music: 00:00 – 01:00

Welcome to the show: 01:00 – 03:00

“Louie”: 03:00 – 06:00

“Austin Powers 4”: 06:00 – 15:45

Yates/Kloves & “The Stand”: 15:45 – 17:30

A weird “Star Wars” digression: 17:30 – 25:30

August at the movies: 25:30 – 38:45

Movie God: 38:45 – 1:04:00

Phil Rosenthal interview: 1:04:00 – 1:24:00

Wrap-up: 1:24:00 – 1:28:31



As always, you can find the show on iTunes, or you can download it directly here. I appreciate all of you who have asked about the show, and we’ll have a great one for you next week as well, so we’ll talk then.