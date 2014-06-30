Listen to Bon Iver’s new song, ‘Heavenly Father,’ for Zach Braff’s ‘Wish I Was Here’

Zach Braff proved himself quite adept at curating music for his movies, as he proved with 2004″s “Garden State.” So adept that he took home a Grammy for best compilation soundtrack album for a motion picture, television or other visual media.

Now, he”s showing the same knack with the soundtrack for “Wish I Was Here,” as he worked alongside music supervisor Mary Ramos.

We already wrote about “Garden State” poster boys The Shins and “So Now What,” their contribution to “Wish I Was Here.” Today, we get the woozy “Heavenly Father” from Bon Iver.

The dreamy, dirge-like song premiered on NPR today and Ramos says she screened the movie for Bon Iver”s Justin Vernon and his brother, and by the time she left their house, Vernon was already recording the track, inspiration hit him so immediately. The soundtrack for “Wish I Was Here” also includes Bon Iver”s “Holocene,” as well as new songs from Coldplay and Cat Power, and previously released tunes from The Head & the Heart and Hozier. The movie opens wide July 25. The soundtrack comes out July 15.

Listen to “Heavenly Father” here.