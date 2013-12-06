Turns Out Star Wars’ Plot Sounds Beautiful As ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Lyrics

What happens when you take an operatic song and mash-up it together with the most iconic space opera of all time? Aural bliss.

Warning: Potential Episode VII spoilers at the end as it goes into the Expanded Universe lore!

Sing along? SING ALONG.

Lyrics:

Is that a small moon?

No it’s a space station.

Caught in a Death Star

No escape from this tractor beam.

Obi close your eyes,

Be one with the Force and see.

Vader’s a poor boy,

He needs your sympathy.

Because he’s now a Sith,

Not a knight.

Lot of dark,

Little light.

Anyway the Force flows,

Doesn’t really matter to me.

To me.

Jabba,

Just captured Han.

Took him down without a fight,

Now he’s froze in carbonite.

Jabba

Luke Skywalker’s come

To free his friends and take them all away

Jabba,

Ooooo OOoooo OOooooo

Didn’t mean to kill Rancor,

If R2 does not see my secret signal.

Leia, Leia.

Take that chain and him.

Too late,

My time has come.

Sarlaac is where I die,

Body’s dissolving all the time.

Good-bye everybody,

I’m in a pit.

I gotta find a way out before I’m eaten alive.

Yeah!

Jabba,

Ooooo OOoooo OOooooo

(Any way the Force flows)

I don’t want to die,

I’m starting to wish I’d never caught Han at all.

I see a little silhouette of a green man.

Master Yoda, Master Yoda,

Will you raise up my X-Wing?

Force chokes and lightning,

Very very frightening me.

Obi-Wan Obi-Wan,

Obi-Wan Obi-Wan.

Obi-Wan Kenobi,

Jedi Master.

I’m just a slave boy,

Qui-Gon’s come to free me.

He is the chosen one from the prophecy,

Spare him his life from this captivity.

Easy come,

Easy go.

Watto let me go.

Anakin.

I will not let you go.

Let him go.

(x3)

Will not let you go.

Let me go.

(x2)

Never never never

Let me go

Oooo Oooooo

No no no no no no no.

Oh Mama Shmi-a,

Mama Shmi-a,

Mama Shmi-a,

Let me go.

Lord Palpatine has an apprentice put aside for me,

For me.

For me.

So you think you can throw me as lightning flies,

So you think you can save Luke and leave me to die.

Oh Vader,

Can’t do this to me Vader.

Just gotta get cloned,

Just gotta get cloned right back here.

Oooooo Oooooooo

Oooo yeah

Oooo yeah

Nothing really matters,

(Matters nothing really),

Anyone can see,

(See anyone can),

Nothing really matters ,

(Matters nothing really),

Nothing really matters to me,

(Matters nothing really to me).

Anyway the Force flows…