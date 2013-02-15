Listen: Usher and Diplo combine again for ‘Go Missin”

Ladies, keep track of your drink, keep your purse zipped up and help to prevent a prevalent crime: Usher wants to steal your heart, by kidnapping you from the dance floor.

The singing superstar has reteamed with recent Grammy nominee Diplo — who is half of the reason why “Climax” is so climactic — and released “Go Missin’,” which appears suggestively as a way to stick it your man if he’s done you wrong.

Usher’s voice sails comfortably in that saucy range, but it’s the big booming bass that makes this track as foreboding (and forbidden!) as it is. Clicks and hisses and what sounds like an alarm warns ye who ventures to the club solo: Usher wants to take care of you, falsetto (“oh!”) style.

“Go Missin'” arrived in the twilight of Valentine’s Day, so even if you didn’t have a sweetheart to celebrate with yesterday, an abduction may be in order*.

What do you think of this suggestive electronica-meets-R&B jam?

*Not really, do not abduct girls, its rude and against the law