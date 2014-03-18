‘Little Couple’ recap: Were you moved by Jen and Bill’s latest challenge?

When Jen faces the camera to calmly explain her cancer diagnosis, it's almost as if the tiny doctor is speaking reassuringly to one of her own patients. Yes, it's stage 3, and it will require chemotherapy, and it's best for her to start treatment right away — despite the fact she and Bill have a new arrival, Zoey, in the house.
I bet she's a great doctor, because she's so calm and collected as she delivers this dose of horrible news. It's easy to believe that everything is going to be fine (and, according to Jen, it is now). But I bet being a doctor who knows full well what stage 3 of a fast-growing cancer can be, she was more rattled than we ever knew.
The diagnosis hangs over the couple's plans for Zoey and Will's first Christmas, and watching Jen (wearing a wig or a cap through much of the episode) do her best to make sure her children have an abundance of ornaments on the tree and an adorable first Christmas photo is wrenching. She should be able to enjoy the moment she and Bill have worked so hard to achieve — getting Will and Zoey through the adoption process as well as the transition into family life has not been easy. While I'm sure she did, I suspect there was a lot of worry (and chemo side effects) she didn't want to show.
It's tempting to remember “The Little Couple” Christmas episodes past. They didn't have the pitter patter of (even smaller) little feet (not unless you count the dogs'), but they didn't have chemo sessions and wig shopping, either. That this episode in many ways seems just as merry and hopeful about the future is a testament to Bill and Jen's optimistic natures.
It's not that the pair are sugar coating their situation, mind you. Jen admits that she lays in bed thinking, “what the hell” late at night, while Bill says he can't stop worrying about his wife. Because they did not want cameras (or anyone, really) around while Zoey transitioned into their home, I'm sure we missed other honest confessions, but I'm glad they had an excuse to keep the cameras at bay as they went through what had to have been a difficult time.
Maybe that means a lot of drama and relatable angst will never make it to air. That's just fine by me. While I hope people suffering from illness can find inspiration or comfort in this season of “The Little Couple,” I also find something inspiring about any reality TV couple that is able to close the door and send away the cameras, whether it's for the benefit of a child or to create a space for healing. Given how rare privacy has become in our world, it's nice to see there's still some left for “The Little Couple.”
Did you shed a tear while watching this episode? Were you surprised by how collected and calm Jen appears to be? What did you think of the Christmas photo?
Love this show!! Kids & I watch it together & together we’re always waiting for a new episode. Can find us in front of the tv for hours if we’re not careful if there is a marathon on. This show has prompted so many discussions about how unique each family & the people in it are. So thankful to be let in their world. It has only bettered ours.
I love watching the show the little couple The little kids are adorable and Gen is amazing mother the only thing I see is wrong is will is still in diapers at almost 5 yrs old and suckling his thumb not good they need to potty training him before he gets in grade school the kids will. Make fun of him she does spoil them to the point of over doing both ba ba what will calls Bill. And Gin are there playmates they need to be with other children also to know how to deal with there own play time with them sad because there in the lime light and being little people is not easy to deal with when they find out mommy and daddy are not adoring them they are having to test the waters of how it is in the world for little people not easy I noticed Will needs more help with his words Gin try to make you feel he is doing good I think he needs more help with talking because he is a smart little guy he picks up on things fast I don’t envy them when he gets in school poor kid has a lot to go through bless him with his diapers on still he walks like a duck with his short bowed legs Gin dressed him so cute he does buck Gin I feel she’s two much getting on him for ever little thing Bill gave him a break and let Will be himself that’s why Ba Ba is so wills favorite parent Gin better with Zoey I feel Ba Ba will have to be a past word to use for daddy already wills been calling him Bill when he pick up from Gin Mom she called Ba Ba Bill now will says no not Ba Ba Bill is his name hope they keep everthing more normal for these kids are it’s going to be sad for them like kid actors that end up with lots 9 problems later on I feel like they look at these little kids as play toys
She’s not gynecologist, she’s a neonatologist!
I generally hate reality tv, because it generally doesn’t feel “real.” There is generally all kinds of manufactured drama, just to keep people tuned in, and this sense that the people involved are willing to do anything for fame and fortune. The Little Couple are the opposite of most reality tv stars. They actually downplay real drama, don’t play it up for the cameras, and use their show as a platform to educate people. I really admire the fact that they turned off the cameras to allow bonding time with Zoey, even though the cancer drama combined with Zoey’s arrival would have ramped up the ratings. I think they have done so much to educate people about living life as a little person, and infertility, about international adoption, and now cancer, all with grace and dignity. I hope they always stay as grounded as they are.
Who wouldn’t be moved? Jen & Bill are very inspiring! Great Christmas photos but the parents needed to be in some of the family pics.
Jen & Bill are absolutely amazing human beings! If everyone had their attitude the world would be a much better place. I was very moved by their love for one another & their children. May God Bless them! And keep Jen healthy!!!
Irresponsible. What in heaven’s name were they thinking finalizing another adoption when they KNOW she has cancer?! After she is gone, how is he supposed to earn a living and care for 2 toddlers?!
Do you watch the show??? They had no idea she had cancer. She had had a miscarriage earlier in the year and the cancer was a direct result of that miscarriage. When they were traveling to India Jen started feeling unwell and went back home. It wasn’t until Bill got home that the diagnosis was confirmed. Also, they had been planning on adopting Zoey for almost 2 years!! They loved her and started preparing their life for her arrival. Is it really that easy to just say ” Nevermind. We won’t take her after all” geez……
they DIDN’t know, until Jen felt ill while in India getting Zoey ready to leave the country. What would non-achondroplasia parents do? Oh, I have cancer, cancel the kid we just adopted? What about mothers who have children, and develope cancer? Give the kids away? Did you also notice, they do have help when they need help. Every parent, normal or little, needs a bit of help now and then. Jen will not die, I say, she will finish her course of treatment and get well.l! I’ve already heard someone say the couple is splitting up. BS! I’ll believe that when they air it!
They are not splitting up. A different couple is, the Roloff family.
Oh please shut up.
1. They didn’t know until AFTER the adoption process was just about complete that she had cancer. And please believe she took leave to take care of her health as soon as she noticed something just was not right. And her husband and nanny took over from there. And that alone is very responsible.
2. And in case you didn’t know or read about it, she is a very successful and prominent Neonatologist. Google her. And her husband Bill is a successful business man who owns his own telecommunications business as well. Each individual parent (Bill and Jen) makes 6 figures A PIECE. And including their business endeavors and the money made from their tv show they have a net work of about 2 or 3 million dollars. So trust me they are fine in the money department. Please know and research before you speak.
I’m in love with this young family! They’re challanged yet they do so much, and look at it all like, okay it’s a big deal but we can get it done. It’s sad they had to go so far overseas to adopt children that they can help So Much by their self-accumulated knowledge of achondroplasia but let’s face it – there is so much abortion in America every day, every unwanted child can be aborted instead of born, maybe with a defect of some type, and nurtured for who they are and their potential in life. It was fun to see Zoey hold out her personality in adapting to her new life, even more fun to see Bill and Jen love and encourage her. Both kids are stinkin’ cute and I hope Jen, Bill, and the children are happy ever after.
I love this show because of the warmth and love shared by Bill and Jen. Like the rest of their fans I was moved by this heart warming episode. This is the only reality show I follow.
Jen, I am praying for God to heal you of this cancer so you and your family may have years together. You and Bill have so much love for each other and your children. You are inspiring. May God bless you all and keep you safe.
I love this family! The love between Jen and Bill is heartwarming and spills over to their children. Jen’s courage through the cancer treatments is inspiring to watch!