LL Cool J has guests galore on new album ‘Authentic’

LL Cool J showed he still had it when his performance closed this year”s Grammy Awards. Now fans left wanting more will get plenty of LL Cool J, aka Todd Smith, when the “NCSI Los Angeles” star’s” 14th studio album comes out April 30.

“Authentic” features a huge array of guests ranging from Brad Paisley (LL Cool J is on his new album as well), Fitz & The Tantrums, Eddie Van Halen, Snoop Dogg, Bootsy Collins, Chuck D, Seal, Travis Barker, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Monica. As one would imagine given the wide array of artists representing, LL Cool J raps on the album but the set also includes elements of other musical genres.

“With ‘Authentic”, I wanted to work on a project that showed my genuine love for all music,” LL Cool J says in a statement. “Collaborating with these myriad artists was an amazing experience and this album got me back to my roots and is for the fans across all generations who love real music too.”

The Grammy Awards host will hit the road on The Kings of the Mic tour, which kicks of May 23. Also on the bill are Ice Cube, Public Enemy and De La Soul.

A few of the songs from “Authentic” have surfaced. Check out “We Came To Party” below the track listing.

“Authentic” track listing

1. “Bath Salt”

2. “Not Leaving You Tonight” Feat. Fitz & The Tantrums with Eddie Van Halen

3. “New Love” Feat. Charlie Wilson

4. “We Came To Party” Feat. Snoop Dogg & Fatman Scoop

5. “Give Me Love” Feat. Seal

6. “Something About You” Feat. Charlie Wilson, Earth Wind & Fire and Melody Thornton

7. “Bartender Please” Feat. Snoop Dogg, Bootsy Collins & Travis Barker

8. “Whaddup” Feat. Chuck D, Travis Barker, Tom Morello and Z-Trip

9. “Between The Sheetz” Feat. Mickey Shiloh

10. “Closer” Feat. Monica

11. “Live For You” Feat. Brad Paisley

12. “We’re The Greatest” Feat. Eddie Van Halen & Travis Barker