LL Cool J has guests galore on new album ‘Authentic’

LL Cool J showed he still had it when his performance closed this year”s Grammy Awards. Now fans left wanting more will get plenty of LL Cool J, aka Todd Smith, when the “NCSI Los Angeles” star’s” 14th studio album comes out April 30.
“Authentic” features a huge array of guests ranging from Brad Paisley (LL Cool J is on his new album as well), Fitz & The Tantrums, Eddie Van Halen, Snoop Dogg, Bootsy Collins, Chuck D, Seal, Travis Barker, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Monica. As one would imagine given the wide array of artists representing, LL Cool J raps on the album but the set also includes elements of other musical genres.
“With ‘Authentic”, I wanted to work on a project that showed my genuine love for all music,” LL Cool J says in a statement. “Collaborating with these myriad artists was an amazing experience and this album got me back to my roots and is for the fans across all generations who love real music too.”
The Grammy Awards host will hit the road on The Kings of the Mic tour, which kicks of May 23. Also on the bill are Ice Cube, Public Enemy and De La Soul.
A few of the songs from “Authentic” have surfaced. Check out “We Came To Party” below the track listing.
“Authentic” track listing
1. “Bath Salt”
2. “Not Leaving You Tonight” Feat. Fitz & The Tantrums with Eddie Van Halen
3. “New Love” Feat. Charlie Wilson
4. “We Came To Party” Feat. Snoop Dogg & Fatman Scoop
5. “Give Me Love” Feat. Seal
6. “Something About You” Feat. Charlie Wilson, Earth Wind & Fire and Melody Thornton
7. “Bartender Please” Feat. Snoop Dogg, Bootsy Collins & Travis Barker
8. “Whaddup” Feat. Chuck D, Travis Barker, Tom Morello and Z-Trip
9. “Between The Sheetz” Feat. Mickey Shiloh
10. “Closer” Feat. Monica
11. “Live For You” Feat. Brad Paisley
12. “We’re The Greatest” Feat. Eddie Van Halen & Travis Barker
Authentic… please. There hasn’t been anything authentic about him since the early 90s. He’s just a washed up dinosaur who lost his balls ever since Canibus dissed him w/ “Second Round KO”. He’s the hip-hop equivalent to Rod Stewart. Two dinosaurs who wasted their talents for trends and money.
Typical hating troll… and just WHO are you now?
Those two “Dinos” will always have more money, fame, & women than you can ever dream of. Now go back and mop the floors k or be DEPORTED!
Haters will be haters. I loved what I have heard so far. Can’t wait for April 30th!
All these young kids think they know what Hip Hop is, ,I’m sorry to inform you but LL is a legend from the golden era of Hip Hop. He’s Uncle l, He helped make Hip Hop what it is. How is four walls gonna hate on the foundation. ya’ll haterz are seriously misguided. Hip Hop music is MORE than just raw music. do your history and research. stay in school and don’t sell drugs, do drugs and grow up