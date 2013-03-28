LL Cool J has guests galore on new album ‘Authentic’

03.28.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

LL Cool J showed he still had it when his performance closed this year”s Grammy Awards. Now fans left wanting more will get plenty of LL Cool J, aka Todd Smith, when the “NCSI Los Angeles” star’s” 14th studio album comes out April 30.

[More after the jump…]

“Authentic” features a huge array of guests ranging from Brad Paisley (LL Cool J is on his new album as well), Fitz & The Tantrums, Eddie Van Halen, Snoop Dogg, Bootsy Collins, Chuck D, Seal, Travis Barker, Earth, Wind & Fire,  and Monica. As one would imagine given the wide array of artists representing, LL Cool J raps on the album but the set also includes elements of other musical genres.

“With ‘Authentic”, I wanted to work on a project that showed my genuine love for all music,” LL Cool J says in a statement. “Collaborating with these myriad artists was an amazing experience and this album got me back to my roots and is for the fans across all generations who love real music too.”

The Grammy Awards host will hit the road on The Kings of the Mic tour, which kicks of May 23. Also on the bill  are Ice Cube, Public Enemy and De La Soul.

A few of the songs from “Authentic” have surfaced. Check out “We Came To Party” below the track listing.

“Authentic” track listing

1. “Bath Salt”
2. “Not Leaving You Tonight” Feat. Fitz & The Tantrums with Eddie Van Halen
3. “New Love” Feat. Charlie Wilson
4. “We Came To Party” Feat. Snoop Dogg & Fatman Scoop
5. “Give Me Love” Feat. Seal
6. “Something About You” Feat. Charlie Wilson, Earth Wind & Fire and Melody Thornton
7. “Bartender Please” Feat. Snoop Dogg, Bootsy Collins & Travis Barker
8. “Whaddup” Feat. Chuck D, Travis Barker, Tom Morello and Z-Trip
9. “Between The Sheetz” Feat. Mickey Shiloh
10. “Closer” Feat. Monica
11. “Live For You” Feat. Brad Paisley
12. “We’re The Greatest” Feat. Eddie Van Halen & Travis Barker

Around The Web

TAGSAuthenticBRAD PAISLEYChuck D.eddie van halenLL COOL JNCSI Los AngelesSEALTRAVIS BARKER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP