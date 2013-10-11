Loki is getting his own series: ‘Agent of Asgard’

(CBR) Given Loki”s current popularity, both on the big screen and in his pint-sized form in Young Avengers, it was only a matter of time before Marvel”s god of mischief earned his own comic.

The publisher revealed during this afternoon”s “All-New Marvel Now” panel at New York Comic Con that writer Al Ewing and artist Lee Garbett are teaming up for Loki: Agent of Asgard, a new ongoing series in which the now grown-up trickster – now in the service of the All-Mother – is made official defender of the home of the gods.

Ewing explained to Marvel.com that Loki will be sent on missions “that are relevant to the future security of Asgard. For example, in Issue 2, Loki”s given the job of tracking down Lorelei, the Enchantress” younger sister, who”s been out in the realm of Midgard getting up to mischief. Whether Loki and Lorelei”s relationship mirrors that of their older siblings – well, you”ll have to pick up the book to find out.”

Look for more details Saturday in Comic Book Resource”s interview with Ewing.