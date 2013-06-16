Loki won’t be in ‘The Avengers 2’ confirms Joss Whedon

Loki is sitting out “The Avengers 2.”
During a podcast interview with Empire on Friday, director Joss Whedon confirmed that Tom Hiddleston’s villainous Asgardian will not be returning for the superhero sequel – a revelation that came in the geek magnet’s answer to a question about whether fans can expect something similar to the saucy moment from the first film in which Loki calls Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) a “mewling quim” (translated roughly as “whining c***,” in case you were interested).
“Everyone is going to be looking for the Loki-Hulk smash moment and you’ll be looking for [a quim moment],” said Whedon. “First of all, imitating what I did before is the surest way to do it not as well. Second of all, Loki’s not there to say those terrible things. Although I do think we should bring the word back, not as an insult, it’s just a nice word.”
So there you have it, friends. Thoughts on Loki’s looming absence? Sound off in the comments.
“The Avengers 2” is slated for release on May 1, 2015.
Ah well then, I just might join Loki/Tom in sitting out Avengers 2, at least less of a must-see. Loved them all, but his is by far the most fun/intriguing character/performance.
I honestly don’t give a shit, he’s like any other forgettable villain, easily replaceable, at least to those who enjoy all the other superhero films in marvel’s phase 1. I enjoyed his performance, but I won’t miss it either.
i agree, Loki wasn’t a very big threat to the Avengers, at least not in the movie they gave us. I can’t wait to see who else they have in store.
THANOS YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
Supposedly he won’t be until Avengers 3
Honestly not that disappointed. His reign of villainy has ended, so it’s time for a new one to step up.
Never thought he was going to be back anyway – why would they bring back the same villain for Avengers 2? It’s pretty clear it’s going to be Thanos. Although I love Tom Hiddleston and thought he did a great job with the character, Loki is not really that strong a villain. The rest of The Avengers movie was so great you could almost forget that, but it’s true.
Who cares about Loki? Settle RDJ’s contract and make sure you bring RDJ back as Iron Man, and then you have a movie and a franchise.
Loki was awesome, but its ok, NEXT.
No Loki, no interest from me. He’s easily the most fascinating, multi-layered movie villain I’ve seen in ages.
Um.. seriously? He sucks. Joker is the villain to compare others to.
No Loki, no interest from me. He was easily the most fascinating, multi-layered movie villain I’ve seen in years. Hiddleston is mesmerizing on screen.
Loki is by far my favorite character and villian. To bad he wont be in 2.was really looking forward to it, till now.