Loki won’t be in ‘The Avengers 2’ confirms Joss Whedon

06.16.13 5 years ago 13 Comments

Loki is sitting out “The Avengers 2.”

During a podcast interview with Empire on Friday, director Joss Whedon confirmed that Tom Hiddleston’s villainous Asgardian will not be returning for the superhero sequel – a revelation that came in the geek magnet’s answer to a question about whether fans can expect something similar to the saucy moment from the first film in which Loki calls Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) a “mewling quim” (translated roughly as “whining c***,” in case you were interested).

“Everyone is going to be looking for the Loki-Hulk smash moment and you’ll be looking for [a quim moment],” said Whedon. “First of all, imitating what I did before is the surest way to do it not as well. Second of all, Loki’s not there to say those terrible things. Although I do think we should bring the word back, not as an insult, it’s just a nice word.”

So there you have it, friends. Thoughts on Loki’s looming absence? Sound off in the comments.

“The Avengers 2” is slated for release on May 1, 2015.

