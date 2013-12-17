‘Lone Ranger’ Blooper Reel Shows Depp Trying To Wrangle His Finicky Horse

#Johnny Depp
12.17.13

Who doesn’t love a gag reel? Nobody, that’s who. So why movies don’t make it standard operating procedure to put these moments of comedy gold in the end credits is a mystery for the ages. Luckily, MTV  got their hands on at least some of the best outtakes from this summer’s ‘Lone Ranger’ reboot. Johnny Depp tangles with a diva of a horse, Armie Hammer “kills” his costar, and Helena Bonham Carter tries to work the kinks out of her prosthetic gun leg.

TOPICS#Johnny Depp
TAGSARMIE HAMMERBLOOPER REELGAG REELHELENA BONHAM-CARTERJOHNNY DEPPLONE RANGER

