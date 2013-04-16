‘Lone Ranger’: Johnny Depp and co-stars saddle up for 6 new character posters

04.16.13 5 years ago

Hi-yo, Silver! Disney’s “The Lone Ranger” is less than four months away, and to keep the pressure on audiences not to forget the mega-budget Gore Verbinski franchise-starter in a summer brimming over with blockbuster sequels, the studio has released several new character posters for the film featuring Johnny Depp (slapping on the warpaint as Tonto), Armie Hammer, Helena Bonham Carter and more. Feast your eyes on all six in the gallery below.

“The Lone Ranger” is slated for release on July 3.

