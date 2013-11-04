Look: First official image from series three of ‘Sherlock’

While we here in the States won’t find out what happened when Sherlock Holmes jumped off that roof until January 19, at least we can get a quick glimpse from series three in this official image posted on BBC One’s Facebook page.

It seems fitting that the image captures the moodiness of Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks,” as it seems a fair guess to assume that John is feeling lonely — at least until Sherlock pops up again. Still, this one picture doesn’t answer other questions, such as how John will feel to find out Sherlock faked his death — and how Sherlock will feel about John falling in love with Mary Morstan.

Another question — did you figure out “the clue that everyone missed” Steven Moffat mentioned about the series two finale?