Look: Lady Gaga’s explosive single cover for ‘Marry the Night’

Lady Gaga is ready to set the night afire on the cover art of her forthcoming single, “Marry the Night,” the fifth single from “Born This Way,” and she”s promising quite the music video to accompany the song.

Momma Monster tweeted the cover, which features her on top of a car in leather within firehose distance of a burning car. (Maybe the album should have been titled “Burn This Way.”). In her tweet with the photo, she wrote, “New York is not just a tan you’ll never lose.”

She tweeted earlier, “This is my favorite song on the album. Are you ready @fernandogaribay? This one is our baby.” Garibay worked on the track with Lady Gaga.

Gaga, who”s been nominated for 6 MTV Europe Music Awards, has already shot the video for the intense track. “Just wrapped my 5th music video, can”t wait to unfold all its secrets and share with you moments from my past I have yet to reveal,” she tantalizingly tweeted.