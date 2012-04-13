Look who springs back to the top of the Billboard 200 next week

Look who is likely to pop back up to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week after five weeks out of the top spot: it”s Adele and “21.” The title should reign supreme once again next week with sales of up to 95,000, according to Hits Daily Double.

It will have to have to head off a charge from this week”s No. 1, Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded,” which may surpass it, but that title looks good for around 90,000.

The bigger news is that there are most likely three acts bowing in the Top 15 (we”re going a little deeper this week) that you have not heard of (and if you have, congrats on your depth of knowledge). Indie rapper Hoodie Allen is poised to come in at No. 8 with his EP “All American.” Christian rapper Trip Lee, who is known in that community and who won a Steller Award for Best Hip Hop Album in 2011, is likely to increase his mainstream appeal by entering the chart at No. 12 with “The Good Life.” Behind him at No. 13, will probably be Prince Royce, a Latin artist (in fact, the top selling Latin artist of 2011) who has released his second album, “Phase II.” It is mainly in Spanish, but Atlantic will release an English language album later this year.

Back to the rest of the top 10: In addition to Allen, two veterans return to the top 10: R&B singer Monica comes back with the appropriately titled “New Life,” at No. 4 with up to 62,000 copies sold. Bonnie Raitt”s “Slipstream,” her first new album in seven years, looks good for a start at No. 6 with up to 50,000 copies.

Former No. 1 album, One Direction”s “Up All Night,” will likely be at No. 3 with sales of 72,000. Lionel Richie”s comeback album, “Tuskegee,” which Madonna”s “MDNA” blocked out of the top spot two weeks ago, shows it has great legs as it remains within the top 5 with sales of 55,000. The same can not be said of “MDNA,” which, as you know, took the biggest first week tumble of any No. 1 album in chart history. It falls further as it likely drops to No. 15 with sales of 25,000.

Rascal Flatt”s “Changed” will be at No. 8 with 45,000 units, Gotye”s “Making Mirrors” moves back into the Top 10 at No. 9 and the soundtrack to “The Hunger Games” will be at No. 10 with sales of around 30,000.