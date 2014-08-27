‘Looney Tunes’ spinoff ‘Acme’ adds ‘X-Men: First Class’ writers

(CBR) Warner Bros. is at last ready to open its order from the Acme Corporation.

According to Variety, the studio has hired “X-Men: First Class” writers Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz to pen its “Looney Tunes” spinoff “Acme.” Steve Carell is attached to star, while Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, directors of “Crazy Stupid Love” and the upcoming “Focus,” are in early talks to helm.

As longtime viewers of “Looney Tunes” well know, Acme is a fictional mail-order company that features prominently in the Road Runner cartoons, supplying Wile E. Coyote with all kinds of improbable products, from a rocket sled to dehydrated boulders to earthquake pills. Acme also played a role in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” and “Tiny Toon Adventures.”

Warner Bros. bought the “Acme” pitch in 2010 from “Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu” writers Kevin and Dan Hageman, who had a hand in developing the stories for “Hotel Transylvania” and “The LEGO Movie.” Still, nearly four years later, no details are known about the film – even whether it”s animated or a blend of animation and live-action.

“The LEGO Movie’s” Dan Lin and Roy Lee are on board to produce.