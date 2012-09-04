‘Looper’ needs your help, and we’ve got a mission for you

One of the things I’ll be doing at the Toronto Film Festival this year is catching up with “Looper,” the Rian Johnson film I first saw last year in a rough state. I’m excited to see the finished movie and to sit down with the cast for some interviews.
Today, though, came a firm reminder that my vacation is over. As much as I’ve loved having time off with my kids as I recharged the battery for what is going to be a very busy month ahead, I was aware that the flurry of work was going to begin the moment I returned. Sure enough, there was a knock on the door this morning and a guy who looked suspiciously like a young Bruce Willis was standing there. He handed me an envelope and said, “You’ve got a mission. Get to it.”
Oddly, he hopped on what looked like a NY bike messenger’s bike and took off down my driveway, leaving me to head back inside and look to see what it was he’d brought me and what explanation there was for his actions.
There were two silver bars. Large. Heavy. Both carved in a strange manner. As soon as I saw them, I understood that I had been conscripted into the Looper Network, and sure enough, once I made contact with them, I was told that HitFix is indeed the home of Looper Network Mission 3.
Sure, I’ve heard it described as a “viral campaign,” but I wouldn’t want to treat this like a joke. The future could depend on what happens once I post my clue. If you’ve been participating so far, then you’re probably more qualified to figure out what my silver bars mean. I’m depending on you to find the 4-digit code hidden in this image:
Look closely, and you might just close your loop.
“Looper” is in theaters September 28th.
Solved, that was the hardest one yet!
I see the numbers, but when I input them onto the Looper Network mission 3 site, it says invalid code. I’ve tried every possible permutation of the four numbers, but it won’t accept any of them.
I’ll give you a hint, the combination starts with 0. Try all possible combinations, it took me awhile.
Thanks a ton. That helped. Don’t know why it didn’t work the first time I tried it that way
Cant find the 4th number!!
could you tell me what the last number is? i’ve tried all possible combinations, even with 0 as the first number but it keeps saying invalid. I’ve had to skip mission 3 and completed mission 4 instead
I see 3 numbers, can’t see the 4th one.
i can see the first three numbers but i can’t quite tell what the fourth number is
I can’t find any clues on here, or any for Mission 3 I don’t see any numbers -_-
Easy 0319
I feel so inept, can you plz tell me exactly where you see the numbers 0319?
Who knows which is the code number of mission 2?