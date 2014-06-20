‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ will be directed by ‘Looper’s’ Rian Johnson

There's been yet another tremor in the force.
After Disney's “Star Wars: Episode VII” hits theaters in 2015, J.J. Abrams will hand the reins to Rian Johnson (“Looper”), who will reportedly write and direct “Episode VIII.”
The reports of Johnson's involvement are clouded (by the darkside?), with Deadline reporting that Johnson will write and direct both “VIII” and “IX,” and The Wrap stating that he'll only be writing the treatment for “IX.”
We'll likely know more soon.
Many fans presumed that Abrams would direct all three films in the trilogy, but he only signed on for “Episode VII.” The original “Star Wars” trilogy was spilt between three directors (George Lucas, Irvin Kershner and Richard Marquand), while Lucas wrote and directed all three of the prequels himself, starting with 1999's “Phantom Menace.”
Johnson previously directed the low budget indies “Brick” and “The Brothers Bloom,” as well as several key episodes of “Breaking Bad.” His 2012 time travel mindbender “Looper” starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt and Bruce Willis and grossed a strong $176 million worldwide. “Star Wars” will be Johnson's biggest assignment by far.
He is the latest young director to be drawn into “Star Wars” galaxy, with both Gareth Edwards (“Godzilla”) and Josh Trank (“Chronicle”) signing on to direct mystery spin-off films.
“Star Wars: Episode VII” stars John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, and Max von Sydow, plus original trilogy heroes Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, and Kenny Baker.
It opens December 18, 2015.
That’s…..kinda unexpected.
Great choice.
You really should lead with “directed Breaking Bad episodes ‘Ozymandias’ and ‘Fly'” instead of going with Looper as the hook. Let’s be honest.
I’m a big, big fan of Rian Johnson, from Breaking Bad, etc., and have faith he’ll do a better job that JJ Abrams, who I consider a hack looking for the big glitzy film rather than any nuance.
BTW, the photo at top is reversed.
You’re right about the photo. I thought something was “off” about it. Thanks!
Holy crap! Some of you be not be genuinely surprised by this. Bully for you. To me, seeing Rian Johnson make this leap could easily be dismissed as fitting the mold of young, fresh and affordable voices who are hungry to put their mark on THE franchise. For my money, this is a bold and surprising choice, one which Kathleen Kennedy and team can hang their hats on and be proud. This is not safe tentpole director assigning here. If you take any one of Johnson’s films and even begin to think Star Wars, its Looper. And the mind behind Looper is not one whom you accuse of creating a character just to see its toy sales soar. He has a unique and confident voice, serious writing chops, and comes across as fairly fearless. I, for one, am now truly intrigued for Episode VIII.
I hate this news. I have no problem with Johnson’s direction, really, but I don’t like his writing. I’m in the camp that thought the story for LOOPER was absolutely stupid. It really doesn’t hold up to scrutiny at all.
And I loathed BRICK.
This sucks.
Honestly, that’s kind of what makes this news so amazing. Rian Johnson is not a safe, easy choice. Though as someone who loved Brick and Looper as well as all three of his Breaking Bad episodes, I at least am getting both the positives of “The studio is taking chances…” and “…on someone whose Star Wars I really want to see.”