Lorde and Avicii top this week’s Spotify charts

08.27.13 5 years ago
The following list represents the top streamed tracks on Spotify from Monday, August 19, to Sunday, August 25:
1. Avicii, “Wake Me Up” (Universal)
2. Jay-Z, “Holy Grail” (Roc Nation)
3. Robin Thicke, “Blurred Lines” (Star Trak LLC/Interscope)
4. Katy Perry, “Roar” (Capitol)
5. Lorde, “Royals” (Republic Records)
6. Miley Cyrus, “We Can’t Stop” (RCA Records)
7. Imagine Dragons, “Radioactive” (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records)
8. Lady Gaga, “Applause” (Interscope)
9. Capital Cities, “Safe and Sound” (Capitol)
10. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, “Can’t Hold Us” (Macklemore)


The following list represents the most viral tracks on Spotify, based on the number of people who shared it divided by the number who listened to it, from Monday, August 19, to Sunday, August 25, via Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter and Spotify.

1. Lorde, “Royals” (Lava Music/Republic Records)
2. Ariana Grande and Nathan Sykes, “Almost Is Never Enough” (Republic Records)
3. Miley Cyrus, “Wrecking Ball” (RCA Records)
4. Klingande, “Jubel” (Klingande)
5. HAIM, “The Wire” (Columbia)
6. Drake, “Hold On, We’re Going Home” (Cash Money Records)
7. John Mayer featuring Katy Perry, “Who You Love” (Columbia)
8. Katy Perry, “Roar” (Capitol)
9. Cage the Elephant, “Come A Little Closer” (RCA)
10. John Legend, “All of Me” (Columbia)

